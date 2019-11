The OG #nofilter is here and she is unstoppable... our next guest is one of the country’s fastest rising talents , presenting #nofilter @taapsee only on @jiosaavn co produced by @wearebiggirl 🌟🔥🎤 #nofilternehaseason4 ... link in bio 👆

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 19, 2019 at 3:51am PST