Thrilled to announce that The Sky is Pink will have it’s world premier at TIFF as one of 20 Gala presentations- the only Asian film this year in the Galas. The BEST most special and miraculous part is that this - the World premier - will take place on September 13, Ishan’s deathday. It’s a clear sign from him that he’s fully with his Mum and has blessed this film right from the start. In fact it was last year on his birthday that the making of the film started as on that day I woke up in LA to a message that PC loved the script and wanted to meet me. With Ishan and Aisha (Chaudhary) above and a fantastic cast and crew below - we turned the sky pink. 😃

