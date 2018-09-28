Danik BhaskarSep 28, 2018, 02:12 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाकर सबको चौंका दिया है। उन्होंने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा कि 2008 में फिल्म हॉर्न ओके प्लीज के सेट पर नाना ने न केवल उनका सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट किया था, बल्कि एक पॉलिटिकल पार्टी को बुलाकर उनपर हमला भी करवाया था और उस वक्त फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से किसी ने खुलकर उन्हें सपोर्ट नहीं किया था। तनुश्री के इस खुलासे से बॉलीवुड में हड़कंप मचा दिया है। कुछ बड़े स्टार्स इस मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने से बच रहे हैं।
सलमान और बिग बी ने काटी सवाल से कन्नी: हाल ही में एक इवेंट में पहुंचे सलमान खान से जब इस बारे में सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। पहले मैं इस मामले के बारे में समझ लूं तो फिर कुछ कुछ कह पाऊंगा। वहीं, बिग बी ने भी ठग्स ऑफ़ हिंदोस्तान के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर कहा- न ही मैं तनुश्री दत्ता हूं और न ही नाना पाटेकर तो मैं इस सवाल का जवाब कैसे दे सकता हूं।
कुछ सेलेब्स कर रहे तनुश्री को सपोर्ट: भले ही कुछ स्टार्स इस मामले पर कुछ न कहना चाह रहे हों मगर कुछ ऐसे सेलेब्स भी हैं जो अब तनुश्री को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। ट्विंकल खन्ना,फरहान अख्तर,प्रियंका चोपड़ा, परिणीति चोपड़ा,ऋचा चड्ढा,स्वरा भास्कर ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया है।
Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018
Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors https://t.co/ia82UsCkkq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 28, 2018
This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018
I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta https://t.co/L6bxaG5HPk— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018
It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018
#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/slMxDwcGWx— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 27, 2018