विवाद / तनुश्री दत्ता-नाना पाटेकर मामले पर सलमान ने नहीं दिया रिएक्शन,प्रियंका-ट्विंकल एक्ट्रेस के सपोर्ट में उतरीं



Danik Bhaskar

Sep 28, 2018, 02:12 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाकर सबको चौंका दिया है। उन्होंने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा कि 2008 में फिल्म हॉर्न ओके प्लीज के सेट पर नाना ने न केवल उनका सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट किया था, बल्कि एक पॉलिटिकल पार्टी को बुलाकर उनपर हमला भी करवाया था और उस वक्त फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से किसी ने खुलकर उन्हें सपोर्ट नहीं किया था। तनुश्री के इस खुलासे से बॉलीवुड में हड़कंप मचा दिया है। कुछ बड़े स्टार्स इस मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने से बच रहे हैं।

 

सलमान और बिग बी ने काटी सवाल से कन्नी: हाल ही में एक इवेंट में पहुंचे सलमान खान से जब इस बारे में सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। पहले मैं इस मामले के बारे में समझ लूं तो फिर कुछ कुछ कह पाऊंगा। वहीं, बिग बी ने भी ठग्स ऑफ़ हिंदोस्तान के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर कहान ही मैं तनुश्री दत्ता हूं और न ही नाना पाटेकर तो मैं इस सवाल का जवाब कैसे दे सकता हूं।

 

कुछ सेलेब्स कर रहे तनुश्री को सपोर्ट: भले ही कुछ स्टार्स इस मामले पर कुछ न कहना चाह रहे हों मगर कुछ ऐसे सेलेब्स भी हैं जो अब तनुश्री को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। ट्विंकल खन्ना,फरहान अख्तर,प्रियंका चोपड़ा, परिणीति चोपड़ा,ऋचा चड्ढा,स्वरा भास्कर ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट किया है।

 

