नहीं चली 'मनमर्जियां' तो ट्रोलर बोला, अच्छी से अच्छी फिल्म फ्लॉप करने में माहिर हैं अभिषेक, फिल्में छोड़ वड़ा पाव बेचना शुरू कर दो

मुंबई। अपनी हालिया फिल्म 'मनमर्जियां' को लेकर एक बार फिर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। दरअसल डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन काले नाम के एक शख्स ने ट्विटर पर अभिषेक बच्चन का मजाक उड़ाते हुए लिखा- ''मनमर्जियां बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फ्लॉप हो चुकी है। एक बार फिर अभिषेक बच्चन ने दिखा दिया कि वो अच्छी से अच्छी फिल्मों को फ्लॉप कराने में माहिर हैं। अब समय आ गया है जब स्टारकिड्स को फिल्में छोड़ वड़ा पाव बेचना शुरू कर देना चाहिए।'' अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्रोलर को दिया करारा जवाब...



अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्रोलर को एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट करते ऐसा जवाब दिया कि उनकी बोलती ही बंद हो गई। अपने पहले ट्वीट में अभिषेक ने लिखा- ''मैं पूरी रेस्पेक्ट के साथ कहना चाहूंगा कि इस तरह के कमेंट करने से पहले आप जैसे बड़े डॉक्टर को सारे फैक्ट्स और फिगर्स पढ़ लेने चाहिए। आप अपने मरीजों का इलाज करने से पहले भी ऐसा ही करते होंगे। आपको ट्वीट करने से पहले फिल्म के इकोनॉमिक्स को भी ठीक तरह से समझ लेना चाहिए।''



इसके बाद अभिषेक ने एक और ट्वीट किया। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा- ''आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कि वड़ा पाव बचेने वालों की भी अपनी इज्जत होती है। दूसरों के पेशे की इज्जत करना सीखो। हम सभी लोग अपने पेशे में बेहतर काम करते हैं।''



अभिषेक ने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- ''आखिर में यही कहना चाहूंगा कि बॉक्सऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कमाई कर रही फिल्म 'स्त्री' में भी एक स्टारकिड ही है। उम्मीद करता हूं कि आप एक अच्छे डॉक्टर बनने की कोशिश करेंगे ना कि ट्रेड एनालिस्ट।''



12 दिन में फिल्म ने कमाए 25.50 करोड़...

बता दें कि 15 सितंबर को रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'मनमर्जियां' का बजट 30 करोड़ रुपए है। koimoi.com की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिल्म ने मंगलवार को महज 35 लाख का कलेक्शन किया है। फिल्म अब तक 25.50 करोड़ रुपए कमा सकी है।

यहां पढ़ें ट्वीट...

#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it!

It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!! pic.twitter.com/mFdJTZ0ERA — drharshavardhankale (@DrHarshKale) September 25, 2018

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018



And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018