REAL HERO 🙏@varundvn Thank you for taking care of everything🙏 This kid broke his neck few days back while he was practicing double front flip... He got injured and was in serious need of financial support.. everyone from community started showing support and then then the real hero saw the story on @kartik_veterans feed and the rest you can see in DM screenshot🙏 would like to thank Varun Dhavan for everything he did...we need more hero's like you.. thank you everyone who supported #respect #dilse ❤️ Every one TAG VarunDhavan below and show him Love 👇#realherovarundhavan #varundhavan

A post shared by totheculture (@totheculture) on May 14, 2019 at 8:41am PDT