Happy birthday 2/lt #ARUNKHETRAPAL. It’s always been my dream to play a solider of INDIA. This is my most important film . Can’t wait to be directed by the mad genius sriram Raghavan one more time to bring to big screen the life of 2/lt #ARUNKHETARPAL. Cant wait to begin working with dino vision my producer who always has a vision but this time with emmotion. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #poonahorse. JAI HIND 🇮🇳. Thank you to my fans and hope i don’t let you down.

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:59pm PDT