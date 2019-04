CHHICHHORE GRADUATES! Film wrap on #Chhichhore! Mixed feelings. What an incredible journey this has been!!! It’s been a dream to work with Nitesh sir & the entire team. Such precious memories. An experience of a lifetime. Going to cherish this forever! 💜💖💫❤️ @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarindia p.s - those are our

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 7, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT