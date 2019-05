Farewell of @realhinakhan on the sets of Kasautizindagiki you'll be missed soo much 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #hinakhan #komolika #komolikafever #cutekomolika #vampkomolika #kasautizindagiki #kzk2 #ravishing #pout #bollywood #bollywoodebudant #nazia #kasautiizindagiikay2

A post shared by hina_khan (@hina_khanfc) on May 12, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT