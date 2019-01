Ardh Chandra Aasan on the wall. #pregnancyyoga with my guru @shammisyogalaya . Video courtesy @pnikau . This will strengthen pelvic muscles and spine, creates space for fetus to float freely by creating more space in abdomen, also reduces nausea n vomiting.

