Sometimes emergencies come up in your life, like a child suddenly falling ill. And because of that you may get late for your shoot. But for a production or channel to 'DROP' you from a shoot is extremely insensitive and first time ever happened to me. Besides being an actor, I am a HANDS-ON #Dad. I don't leave emergencies for my wife or others to handle only. This morning my #child needed me. She had to come first. Apologies again to production/channel for disrupting your schedule. There are many times an actor is kept waiting and has to 'adjust' for you. Would have been nice to get the same consideration back. * #Dadlife #Bella #mybabygirl #familyfirst

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Apr 15, 2019 at 1:08am PDT