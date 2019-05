Forgiveness is the smell that lavender gives out when you tread on it.. #LavenderLove (Mark Twain) . Outfit @armineohanyanofficial @mephistophelesproductions Jewels @aquamarine_jewellery Heels @trufflecollectionindia Styled by @sayali_vidya

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 16, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT