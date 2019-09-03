Dainik BhaskarSep 03, 2019, 08:12 PM IST
टीवी डेस्क. दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। जिनमें वे कैंसर पैशेंट बच्चों के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। इंटरनेशनल चाइल्डहुड कैंसर अवेयरनेस मंथ के अवसर पर दिव्यांका और विवेक ने कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। दोनों ने कैंसर पेशेंट बच्चों और उनके पैरेंट्स के साथ समय बिताया। आयोजन एनजीओ के शेल्टर एक्सेस लाइफ इंडिया सेंटर में हुआ था।
A Sunday spent learning about the definition of hope and perseverance in a very different way. An invitation to flag off International childhood cancer awareness month to draw attention around diagnosis and treatment of cancer amongst children. Witnessed a child named Rajesh getting discharged today after 8 months of treatment who is now “Cancer Free” and that’s the best part. IT IS ABSOLUTELY CURABLE as long as detected at the right time. These kids had laughters that’ll make your heart melt, at same time bearing strength that can make a grown up cry. They should not be remembering the number of chemos instead of their friends and classmates. @accesslifeindia providing shelter and food to the children and their families free of cost is worthy of every ounce of respect. It was an honour to be a part. Thank you 🙏 #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth #September #Bravehearts #DishoomToCancer
राजेश की कहानी साझा की : विवेक ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर इस सेंटर के एक बच्चे की कहानी साझा की है। राजेश नाम का यह बच्चा 8 महीने के इलाज के बाद कैंसर फ्री होकर डिस्चार्ज हुआ था। विवेक ने लिखा- कैंसर जितनी जल्दी पता चल जाए उतनी जल्दी इसका इलाज हो सकता है। इन बच्चों की हंसी आपका दिल पिघला देगी। उन्हें अपने दोस्तों और क्लासमेट्स के अलावा यह पता नहीं होना चाहिए कि वे कितने कीमो से गुजरे हैं। एक्सेस इंडिया इन बच्चों को आश्रय और खाना देता है। जो बेहद सराहनीय है।
STOP! READ! SEE THE PICS! Flagging off the #InternationalChildhoodCancerAwareness month was an eye opener! Cancer treatment is a very stressful, lengthy and expensive process. Getting clean and affordable accommodation is a bigger challenge! @AccessLifeIndia is providing free accommodation and food to these children and their families! Such are few initiatives we can make to comfort those in need. We must gauge what's needed in society, help in whatever way possible...as volunteers, sponsors, councelors, or via infrastructure. Applause to these self motivated individuals and the tiny Chemo fighters! #DhishoomToCancer #ByeByeChemo #CancerShelter Outfit : @mad.glam @stylingbyvictor #Sohail
दिव्यांका ने भी लिखा पोस्ट : दिव्यांका ने सेंटर की कुछ तस्वीरों के साथ कैप्शन लिखा है- रूको, पढ़ाे और इन तस्वीरों को देखो। इंटरनेशनल चाइल्डहुड कैंसर अवेयरनेस मंथ को हरी झंडी दिखाई। कैंसर का इलाज एक बहुत ही तनावपूर्ण, लंबी और महंगी प्रक्रिया है। इससे पूरी तरह से बाहर आना एक बड़ी चुनौती है।
शुरू हो रही वेब सीरीज : दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी स्टार प्लस के शो 'मोहब्बतें' में इशिता का किरदार पिछले 8 साल से निभाती आ रही हैं। इसके अलावा उन्हें वेब सीरीज कोल्ड लस्सी चिकन मसाला में राजीव खंडेलवाल के साथ देखा जा सकेगा। वे एक शेफ के रोल में नजर आएंगी।