A Sunday spent learning about the definition of hope and perseverance in a very different way. An invitation to flag off International childhood cancer awareness month to draw attention around diagnosis and treatment of cancer amongst children. Witnessed a child named Rajesh getting discharged today after 8 months of treatment who is now “Cancer Free” and that’s the best part. IT IS ABSOLUTELY CURABLE as long as detected at the right time. These kids had laughters that’ll make your heart melt, at same time bearing strength that can make a grown up cry. They should not be remembering the number of chemos instead of their friends and classmates. @accesslifeindia providing shelter and food to the children and their families free of cost is worthy of every ounce of respect. It was an honour to be a part. Thank you 🙏 #ChildhoodCancerAwarenessMonth #September #Bravehearts #DishoomToCancer

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Sep 1, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT