I know u are gone but i kept denying it... i wanted u to stay... but now may be its time to let u go.... its time to say goodbye... its time u go...!!!! But before that i want u to know that there will be a piece of you in me always and i m grateful for that... whatever someone u become wherever u are in the world i m sending you love! You are my friend till the end...... Goodbye!!!

