KBC-10 /आयरन मैन प्रवीण तेवतिया के कायल हुए बिग बी, कर्मवीर एपिसोड में सुनाई जज्बे की कहानी

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में हर शुक्रवार को स्पेशल एपिसोड टेलीकास्ट किया जाता है जिसमें देश के कर्मवीर हॉट सीट पर बैठते हैं।

  • नौसेना के ऑर्डर 911 के तहत युद्ध के मैदान में 5 फीसदी अपंगता सर्विस के लिए मान्य होती है। 
  • प्रवीण ने पेटी ऑफिसर पद से 1 जुलाई 2017 को सेवानिवृत्ति ले ली थी। 
  • इसके बाद प्रवीण ने 18,380 फीट की ऊंचाई पर 12.5 घंटे में मैराथन पूरी कर पदक जीता था।
Danik Bhaskar | Sep 23, 2018, 06:49 PM IST

टीवी डेस्क. 10 साल पहले 26 नवंबर 2008 को मुंबई के ताज होटल पर आतंकी हमला हुआ था। जिसमें 150 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले मरीन कमांडो प्रवीण तेवतिया शुक्रवार रात केबीसी के 'कर्मवीर' एपिसोड शूट करने पहुंचे। प्रवीण का यह एपिसोड जल्द टीवी पर आएगा। मुंबई में बिग बी के साथ शूट हुए इस एपिसोड में प्रवीण ने मुंबई हमले की पूरी कहानी सुनाई। 

 

T 2938 - KBC -KARMVEER episode .. celebrating that special human from the MARCOS unit that saved 150 lives on 26/11 attack .. and the incredible valour he showed .. shot through the chest, on the head .. survived and then became Iron Champion in the disabled category.. PRIDE pic.twitter.com/4Ukib70VkV

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 21, 2018

 

  • अमिताभ ने किया सलाम

    अमिताभ ने किया सलाम

    अमिताभ के सामने हॉट सीट पर बैठे प्रवीण ने बताया कि उस रात कैसे हमला हुआ। कैसे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया गया। किस तरह लोगों की जान बचाई गई। यहां तक कि 4 गोलियां लगने के बावजूद भी प्रवीण ने हिम्मत नहीं हारी। उनके साहस की कहानी सुनकर अमिताभ भी उनके कायल हो गए।

  • कौन हैं प्रवीण तेवतिया

    कौन हैं प्रवीण तेवतिया

    बुलंदशहर यूपी के भटौना गांव के रहने वाले प्रवीण ताज होटल हमले में रेस्क्यू करने सबसे पहले पहुंची इंडियन नेवी की टीम में थे। तेवतिया को 4 गोलियां लगी थीं। इसके बाद भी आतंकियों को खदेड़ने में उन्होंने अहम भूमिका निभाई। गोली लगने से प्रवीण के कान और फेफड़े फट गए थे। फिर भी उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और नेवी से रिटायर होकर एक धावक के रूप में पहचान बनाई।

  • मैं चाहता हूं लोग मुझे ऐसे याद करें

    मैं चाहता हूं लोग मुझे ऐसे याद करें

    32 साल के प्रवीण शौर्य चक्र विजेता हैं। सितम्बर 2017 में उन्होंने 71 किमी की खारडुंग ला मैराथन जीतकर सबको चौंका दिया था। प्रवीण के मुताबिक-

    जब मुझे गोली लगी, तो डॉक्टरों ने उम्मीद छोड़ दी थी, लेकिन 5 महीने तक संघर्ष करने के बाद मैं ठीक हुआ। हालांकि मेरी सुनने की क्षमता कम हो गई थी। मैंने पर्वतीय दल के लिए एप्लीकेशन भेजी लेकिन मेडिकल बेस पर उसे खारिज कर दिया गया। इसके बाद मैंने खुद को फिट साबित करने का फैसला किया। ताज होटल के कर्मचारियों की मदद से मैं मैराथन धावक प्रवीण बाटीवाला से मिला। बाटीवाला ने लंबी दूरी की मैराथन में शामिल होने के लिए मेरा हौसला बढ़ाया। फिर मैंने 2014 में मैराथन की ट्रेनिंग शुरू की।

  • नेवी ने दिया डेस्क जॉब, लेकिन...

    नेवी ने दिया डेस्क जॉब, लेकिन...

    नेवी ने प्रवीण को नॉन-एक्टिव ड्यूटी दी थी। तेवतिया ने खुद को नौसेना के लिए फिट साबित करने के उद्देश्य से मैराथनों में भाग लेना शुरू कर दिया। प्रवीण के मुताबिक 2017 में उन्होंने तैराकी, साइकिलिंग और 21 किमी मैराथन में हिस्सा लिया। इसके बाद भी नेवी को उनकी फिटनेस पर यकीन नहीं हुआ।

  • इसलिए वीआरएस लिया

    इसलिए वीआरएस लिया

    प्रवीण ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान भी बताया था - चूंकि मैं मैराथन के लिए ज्यादा छुट्टियां नहीं ले सकता था, इसलिए मैंने नेवी से वीआरएस (स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति) ले लिया। प्रवीण का कहना है कि उन्हें किसी से शिकायत नहीं है। बस वे यह चाहते थे कि हर कोई ये जाने कि वे वही शख्स हैं जिसने ताज होटल आतंकी हमले में लोगों को बचाने के लिए बतौर कमांडो काम किया था। वे नहीं चाहते कि लोग उन्हें भुला दें।

