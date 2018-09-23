टीवी डेस्क. 10 साल पहले 26 नवंबर 2008 को मुंबई के ताज होटल पर आतंकी हमला हुआ था। जिसमें 150 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले मरीन कमांडो प्रवीण तेवतिया शुक्रवार रात केबीसी के 'कर्मवीर' एपिसोड शूट करने पहुंचे। प्रवीण का यह एपिसोड जल्द टीवी पर आएगा। मुंबई में बिग बी के साथ शूट हुए इस एपिसोड में प्रवीण ने मुंबई हमले की पूरी कहानी सुनाई।

T 2938 - KBC -KARMVEER episode .. celebrating that special human from the MARCOS unit that saved 150 lives on 26/11 attack .. and the incredible valour he showed .. shot through the chest, on the head .. survived and then became Iron Champion in the disabled category.. PRIDE pic.twitter.com/4Ukib70VkV