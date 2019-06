Hey Arjun, so wonderful to see you doing such great work. I really enjoyed Made in Heaven. Love, a. #Repost @arjun__mathur • • • • • • Major #throwback - the year 2005. Standing-in on mark for the ‘present day D.J.’ next to #ChandrashekharAzad for one of the past/present #VFX transition shots required for the #climax in #RangDeBasanti. #RDB was my fourth and last film as an #AssistantDirector (and the end of utility jackets for me). What an honour to have been a part of this #rebellion, this #movement. Yes, it was much more than a film. And what a grand privilege to have gotten to observe the genius and work-ethic of @_aamirkhan on not one, but two entire feature-films, even before I had started acting professionally. There’s just so much I’ve gotten to imbibe from this man.. and in case you can’t tell from my longing gaze, I’m forever #grateful for it. #Memories #MovieMagic #Journey #PartOfThePlan #AamirKhan

