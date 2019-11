Keep watching "Jag janani Maa Vaishnao Devi..... Kahani Matarani ki" Monday to Saturday at 9-30pm only on @starbharat. Thank you @indhise for this lovely video #Vaishnavi #RaniSamriddhi #motherdaughter

A post shared by Toral Rasputra (@toral_rasputra) on Oct 25, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT