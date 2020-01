MTV “Roadies” famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their newborn Baby Boy on January 6, 2020 at Surya Hospitals, Mumbai. She delivered under the supervision of Dr. Ameet Dhurandhar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Surya Hospitals. She laboured in a pool of water and had a normal delivery. Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi and Dr. Samantha Castellino, Pediatricians – Surya Hospitals, who attended the delivery, said, “The baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fine”. A big congratulations from Surya Hospitals family!! #raghuram #mtv #roadies #nataliediluccio #parents #babyboy #newparents #congratulations #suryahospitals #mumbai #goodtimes #celebrations #bollywood #bollywoodnews

