#Repost @starplus (@get_repost) ・・・ Effortless as always, this glimpse of Bhim’s act will leave you wanting to watch more! Do you think he has what it takes to make it to the finale? #DancePlus5, Tonight at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: http://bit.ly/DancePlus5 @iamsrk @remodsouza @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @dharmesh0011 @karishmachavan @suresh_kingsunited @bhimbahadur29

A post shared by BHIM BAHADUR OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@bhimbahadur29) on Jan 25, 2020 at 12:43am PST