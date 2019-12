Shweta weds Rohit. The video wedding trailer release! We can see our beloved so happy @shwetabasuprasad11 @rohitmittal2607 -Part1-

A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad Indonesia🇮🇩 (@ofcshwetabasuprasad_indo) on Feb 12, 2019 at 9:02am PST