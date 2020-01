Hello... I want to convey to all my friends and fans that I am alive. I am shocked and saddened by the suicide of actress Sejal Sharma. I plead to everybody, if you are depressed or disheartened in life, please don't end your life. Suicide is never a solution. I am appalled by the media for their reckless act on using my pictures. It created a lot of panic and stress among my close ones.

