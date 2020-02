I quit smoking on the last day of August 2019. After 9 straight years of 40+ cigarettes a day, and a year of vaping (which was worse!) plus my severe abuse of my vocals at concerts and during recordings...my voice had almost given up. I never let anyone know, but I was struggling. My range, control, tone, everything was wobbling. Singing softly was completely impossible (any singer will agree, that's far more demanding than belting out a loud take!) Everything you've heard from me in the last 2 years, has been nowhere close to 100% of what I actually sound like. BUT...NOW... Almost six months after quitting completely, my voice is almost back to what it used to be. My clean tone has returned, my control is a lot better (not yet perfect, though) and I'm actually happy to be singing again, instead of feeling discomfort and pain. 🤘🏼 Basically...what I'm saying is...if you smoke...quit now.before you damage yourself permanently.

