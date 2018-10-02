Danik BhaskarOct 02, 2018, 02:04 PM IST
टीवी डेस्क. स्टार प्लस के सबसे पसंदीदा शो ये हैं मोहब्बतें की एक्ट्रेस नीरू अग्रवाल का निधन हो गया। नीरू शुरू से ही इस शो का हिस्सा रहीं। मंगलवार सुबह बाथरूम में पैर फिसल जाने के कारण वे गिरकर बेहोश हो गईं। जिसके बाद उनकी बेटी ने YHM की टीम को फोन कर इसकी खबर दी। हॉस्पिटल ले जाते समय नीरू का निधन हो गया।
4 दिन से था बुखार : रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक नीरू को पिछले चार दिन से तेज बुखार था। नीरू के निधन से पूरी टीम सदमे में है। दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी, करन पटैल, अली गोनी ने दुख व्यक्त किया है। दिव्यांका ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर उनके साथ बिताए हुए लम्हों को शेयर किया है। साथ ही यह भी लिखा कि वे क्या बात करती थीं।
Neelu (Neeru),— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 2, 2018
When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could… https://t.co/N1ajhaRzcH
Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace 🙏. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss 🙏. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers .. 🙏 ...!