Ganesh chaturthi 2018 LIVE: घर-घर विराजे गजानन, भक्तिमय हुआ माहौल; सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी की पूजा

सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी की पूजा
सोनू का गणपति वंदन
Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at their residence, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/Y6LiGJ5hfj— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
गडकरी के घर गजानन
Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family celebrate #GaneshChaturthi at their residence in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/nyYp7um6cy— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
नाना पाटेकर का भक्ति भाव
Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar and his family bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha on the ocassion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/aPq4uka4UE— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
परिवार के साथ पूजा
#mangalmurtimorya🙏 He’s here!!! Back to sort us out and show us the path! #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/PQSQzgoza4— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) September 13, 2018
उप राष्ट्रपति के घर भी गजानन
Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha offer prayers at their residence on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/TZ2Gdk3PK3— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
फडणवीस के घर विराजे गणपति
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis offer prayers at their residence on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/saloSKjzvH— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
ब्रेट ली भी गणपति पूजा में
Mumbai: Former Australian Cricketer Brett Lee participates in the #GaneshChaturthi celebrations at Sion East's GSB Seva Mandal. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IBi5tsXXDf— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
गणपति के कितने रंग
Happy #GaneshChaturthi everyone!!! #GanpatiBappaMorya 💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/46FEDV0mw6— NAIR RAHUL (@Nair99Rahul) September 13, 2018
इतनी ऊंचाई पर गजानन
Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh pave us through the path of happiness, joy, and prosperity. #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/CyRSZT6zes— Mukul Singh (@Mukul_INC) September 13, 2018
कमाल के गणपति और संदेश
May Police Bappa keep everyone safe and happy in the city, May all your wishes come true!#GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/Bemg5Ere6u— Rakesh Trivedi (@RakeshKTrivedi) September 13, 2018
कोयंबटूर में विराजे गजानन
Coimbatore: People visit Puliakulam's Vinayagar Temple on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/BrUMhhWibA— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
अद्भुत
Happy #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/DJZkxPyd1z— Sa_thish S❤️K (@its_memsk) September 13, 2018
गणेश चतुर्थी पर गो ग्रीन
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🚩#GanpatiBappaMorya .#GoEcoFriendly pic.twitter.com/zlkAqEbCRL— Parmeshwar Indian🇮🇳 (@jparmeshwar78j) September 13, 2018
मुंबई में ड्रोन से सुरक्षा
#Mumbai: Drones being used at Sion East's GSB Seva Mandal for security surveillance. The Ganesh idol here is decorated with more than 70 kg 23-carat gold. pic.twitter.com/ggAnRAhBEY— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018
पहले कभी यह प्रेम और वंदना का रुप आपने देखा क्या
Loved this concept....Turn #trees into #God 's...#Save them ...care for them worship them. #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GaneshChaturthi2018 #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/yT5IV60N1v— Dr Neelam Tewari (@neelamtewari) September 13, 2018
गणपति का बालपन
May lord ganesha bless us and bring good fortune for all #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/MiPw2X2bSw— Nishu Mishra (@nish208) September 13, 2018
यह अंदाज आपको पसंद आएगा
I always find him cute....😘— Vipul patel (@Vipul59709465) September 13, 2018
Ganapati Bappa Morya..😍
May Lord Ganesha shower
blessings on all & enrich everyone's life with abundant joy, prosperity & happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi..😊😊#GaneshChaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/0NaJxP0s9h
फडणवीस का संदेश
मोरया ऽऽऽ मोरया ऽऽऽ— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 13, 2018
गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ऽऽऽ
गणेशोत्सवाच्या पवित्र पर्वाच्या सर्वांना मंगलमय शुभेच्छा...! #HappyGaneshChaturthi ! #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/MIhwE1H96e
गजानन का यह अंदाज देखा क्या
May lord ganesha bless us all.. All set to witness beautiful ganesha's in pune #GaneshChaturthi #GanPatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/yRFjPkboGc— Manoj Khakre (@mkhakre) September 13, 2018
सन्नी देओल का संदेश
May lord Ganesha bless us all.#GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/eW21KSrZGO— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 13, 2018
अनुपम खेर का वीडियो
This is MAGICAL !!!! Shree Ganesh Temple in Entebbe, Uganda celebrates #GaneshUtsav with the chants of #GanpatiBappaMorya. Listen to the sound of drums and the expressions on the faces of the people who are playing them.🙏🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappaMorya #MoryaRaBappaMoryaRe pic.twitter.com/80Eawtpkh6— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2018
ओर यह वीडियो देखना ना भूलें
"Where there is devotion, God always manifests himself with his gracious presence."— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 13, 2018
May This Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha bless our lives with happiness and prosperity! Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏#GaneshChaturthi#VinayagarChaturthi#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/wPJS5e3YXc
गणपति का यह रूप देखा क्या
One of the most creative Lord Ganesha I have ever seen #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/mlvPnztmNC— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 13, 2018
गुजरात से भी बधाई
Worshipping Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of divine faith removing all impediments from the path of our work. Wishes on " Ganesh Chaturthi "#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/usAh9CUKfF— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 13, 2018
एक फोटो जो चर्चा में है
Wishing you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesha shower more love and blessings to you. 💐 pic.twitter.com/wcbpqyXJjU— Ajeet Rajat 🇮🇳 (@ajeetrajat) September 13, 2018
सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन का अंदाज
For #GaneshChaturthi .My latest SandArt of lord #Ganesh at Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/VOXdqZMCNb— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 12, 2018
मुंबई में धूम
Mumbai: Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha ahead of #GaneshChaturthi which will be celebrated on September 13. (8.9.18) pic.twitter.com/1Asv2Zfd30— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018
महिला कांग्रेस का ट्वीट
Ganapati Bappa Morya!— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) September 13, 2018
Heartiest greetings to all on the holy occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesha shower blessings on all & enrich everyone's life with abundant joy, prosperity & happiness. pic.twitter.com/D6cx43TbhE
सद्गुरु ट्रस्ट ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं
Ganesh is intelligence personified. Today is the day to boost your brain, not your belly. #GaneshChaturthi #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/511zz3zA3L— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 13, 2018
यशराज फिल्म का अपना अंदाज
May lord Ganesha bless you with peace, happiness and prosperity. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy #GaneshChaturthi— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 13, 2018
गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! pic.twitter.com/8zNupRxRyL
काजल ने फोटो के साथ दी शुभकामनाएं
Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi!— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 13, 2018
May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness and all the good things in life :) #GanpatiBappaMorya#goecofriendly pic.twitter.com/leia39G5il
क्रिकेटर अंजुम चोपड़ा का ट्वीट
Ganpati Bappa Morya. Best wishes for a happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/stSqlOV4Kw— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 13, 2018
उप राष्ट्रपति की देश को बधाई
I convey my warm greetings to one and all on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festival remove all obstacles and bestow wisdom, strength, success, happiness and prosperity on everyone. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/XPCNiAx6fR— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 13, 2018
सचिन के फैन्स ने भी किया विश
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏 to all Sachin Fans! May Lord Ganesha brings all the happiness & love 😊#गणेशचतुर्थी #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/IQtU7uQIuI— CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 #SachinFans (@CrickeTendulkar) September 13, 2018
राजनाथ का दूसरी ट्वीट मराठी में
सुखकर्ता...दु:खहर्ता.. विघ्न विनाशक असणाऱ्या गणरायाचे आज देशभर आगमन झाले आहे. या मंगल समयी देशातील तमाम जनतेला उत्तम आरोग्य, यश आणि समृध्दी लाभो ही बाप्पाच्या चरणी प्रार्थना करतो! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 13, 2018
राजनाथ ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं
Greetings and my warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 13, 2018
गोवा में केले के गणपति
Warm greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh fill your lives with happiness, abundance and success.#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/bc9i9L6gEE— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 13, 2018
सुरेश प्रभू ने क्या कहा
बेंगलुरु पुलिस का संदेश
A Slight change in your vicinity might turn out to be a big plot against humanity.— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 13, 2018
Have BIG ears and SHARP eyes!
Happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/wby1hgbv7R
मनोहर पर्रिकर ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं
सगळ्या गोंयकारांक चवथीची मनाकाळाजासांवन परबी. विघ्नहर्त्याच्या आगमनान सगळयांची जीण सुखी जांव आनी सगळ्यांची उदरगत जांवन सुख समृद्धी लाबू अशें मागता. Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/t03Gmf2f2k— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 13, 2018
Big B ने किया ट्वीट
T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देशवाशियों को दी गणेशचतुर्थी शुभकामनाएं
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018
सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf