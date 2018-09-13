Trending Tags

Ganesh chaturthi 2018 LIVE: घर-घर विराजे गजानन, भक्तिमय हुआ माहौल; सेलिब्रिटीज ने भी की पूजा

देश के तमाम हिस्सों में गणपति बप्पा मोरया के नारों के साथ विनायक की स्थापना हो रही है।

Danik Bhaskar | Sep 21, 2018, 01:09 PM IST
आज गणेश चतुर्थी है। देश के तमा आज गणेश चतुर्थी है। देश के तमा
नई दिल्ली. Ganesh chaturthi 2018 LIVE: आज गणेश चतुर्थी है। देश के तमाम हिस्सों में गणपति बप्पा मोरया के नारों के साथ विनायक की स्थापना हो रही है। छोटे-बड़े और महिला-पुरुष और सभी वर्ग के लोग अपने घर या पंडालों में गणपति को विराजित कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए प्रतिमाओं को लाने का सिलसिला जारी है। गजानन भगवान शिव और पार्वती के पुत्र हैं। आपने उनके वाहन मूषक को हमेशा उनके आसपास ही देखा होगा। गणेश के कई नाम हैं। उन्हें गणों का स्वामी माना जाता है इसलिए वो गणपति हैं। गज यानी हाथी जैसा सिर होने के कारण वो गजानन भी हैं। सनातन परंपरा में किसी भी शुभकार्य के पहले भगवान गणेश का आह्वान और पूजन किया जाता है। इसलिए उन्हें आदिपूज्य भी कहा जाता है। प्रथम पधारो गणेश का आह्वान हमारी परंपरा का हिस्सा है। बहरहाल, गणेश चतुर्थी के इस मौके पर DainikBhaskar.com आपको LIVE UPDATES दे रहा है।

Live Update

  • 21-09-2018 01:09 PM

  • 21-09-2018 01:07 PM

  • 21-09-2018 01:06 PM

  • 21-09-2018 01:05 PM

  • 21-09-2018 01:02 PM

  • 13-09-2018 03:08 PM

    सोनू का गणपति वंदन

    - अभिनेता सोनू सूद और उनकी पत्नी सोनाली ने भी अपने घर गजानन की स्थापना की है। पत्नी के साथ पूजा में लीन सोनू।
  • 13-09-2018 03:07 PM

    गडकरी के घर गजानन

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के घर भी गजानन विराजे।
  • 13-09-2018 03:06 PM

    नाना पाटेकर का भक्ति भाव

    - नाना पाटेकर कम फिल्में करते हैं। लेकिन, हर साल गणेश चतुर्थी पर ठेठ मराठी अंदाज में वो बप्पा की पूजा करते हैं। इस साल भी नाना ने सपरिवार बप्पा को अपने घर विराजित किया।
  • 13-09-2018 02:00 PM

    परिवार के साथ पूजा

    - बॉलीवुड अभिनेता तुषार कपूर, उनके पिता जितेंद्र और परिवार ने गणपति की स्थापना और वंदना की।
  • 13-09-2018 01:56 PM

    उप राष्ट्रपति के घर भी गजानन

    - उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नाडयू के घर भी गणपति स्थापना हुई है। उन्होंने परिवार के साथ भगवान की पूजा अर्चना की है।
  • 13-09-2018 01:54 PM

    फडणवीस के घर विराजे गणपति

    - महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने अपने घर में गणपति स्थापना की है। पत्नी अमृता और बच्चों के साथ पूजन करते फडणवीस।
  • 13-09-2018 01:41 PM

    ब्रेट ली भी गणपति पूजा में

    - दुनिया के महानतम तेज गेंदबाजों में एक माने जाने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ब्रेट ली भी मुंबई के सायन में एक पंडाल में पहुंचे और उन्होंने पूजा में हिस्सा लिया।
  • 13-09-2018 01:37 PM

    गणपति के कितने रंग

    - विघ्नहर्ता भगवान श्रीगणेश अपने भक्तों को आशीष देने उनके मन के साथ घर और पंडालों में भी पहुंच गए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए गए एक ट्वीट में गजानन का यह रूप देखिए।
  • 13-09-2018 01:34 PM

    इतनी ऊंचाई पर गजानन

    - एक यूजर ने यह ट्वीट किया है। इसमें गजानन काफी ऊंचाई पर प्रकृति की गोद में नजर आ रहे है।
  • 13-09-2018 10:42 AM

    कमाल के गणपति और संदेश

    - राकेश त्रिवेदी ने गणेश जी पर कल्पना का नया रूप पेश किया। विघ्नहर्ता को पुलिस के अफसर के तौर पर पेश किया।
  • 13-09-2018 10:12 AM

    कोयंबटूर में विराजे गजानन

    - कोयंबटूर में भी गणेश चतुर्थी पर विनायक पधारे। उनकी पूरे भक्ति भाव से पूजा-अर्चना जारी है।
  • 13-09-2018 10:10 AM

    अद्भुत

    - गणेश का यह अंदाज और कल्पना देखिए। शिव और गणपति का मिलाजुला स्वरुप।
  • 13-09-2018 09:44 AM

    गणेश चतुर्थी पर गो ग्रीन

    - यह संदेश एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है। प्लास्टिक के इस्तेमाल से बचें और पर्यावरण की रक्षा करने में सहयोग दें।
  • 13-09-2018 09:42 AM

    मुंबई में ड्रोन से सुरक्षा

    - मुंबई के सायन में एक पंडाल की सुरक्षा के लिए ड्रोन कैमरों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है।
  • 13-09-2018 09:37 AM

    पहले कभी यह प्रेम और वंदना का रुप आपने देखा क्या

    - गणपति के साथ पेड़ों और प्रकृति की भी वंदना। यह एक यूजर ने अपने हैंडल पर शेयर किया है। साभार सहित
  • 13-09-2018 09:36 AM

    गणपति का बालपन

    - गणपति का यह बालसुलभ अंदाज भी देखिए।
  • 13-09-2018 09:25 AM

    यह अंदाज आपको पसंद आएगा

    - बालगोपालों के तो सखा हैं गणपति। अभी एक यूजर की कल्पना का यही अंदाज देखिए।
  • 13-09-2018 09:16 AM

    फडणवीस का संदेश

    - गणेश चतुर्थी या गणेशोत्सव पर सबसे ज्यादा धूम महाराष्ट्र में रहती है। यहां के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने भी एक ट्वीट में इस पर्व पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 09:13 AM

    गजानन का यह अंदाज देखा क्या

    - एक यूजर ने गणपति को क्रिकेटर के अंदाज में देखा। आप भी दर्शन कीजिए।
  • 13-09-2018 09:11 AM

    सन्नी देओल का संदेश

    - सन्नी देओल ने गणपति का खूबसूरत अंदाज अपने फैन्स के साथ शेयर करके उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दीं।
  • 13-09-2018 09:09 AM

    अनुपम खेर का वीडियो

    - अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने एक वीडियो के जरिए गणपति वंदना की और शुभकामनाएं दीं।
  • 13-09-2018 09:08 AM

    ओर यह वीडियो देखना ना भूलें

    - गणपति वंदना का यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने शेयर किया है। फिलहाल, यह कहना मुश्किल है कि ये किस देश के नागरिक हैं और वीडियो कहां का है। लेकिन, एक बात तो तय है कि गणपति पूजन और वंदन का उनका तरीका वास्तव में श्रद्धावनत करता है।
  • 13-09-2018 09:05 AM

    गणपति का यह रूप देखा क्या

    - देवताओं में संभवत: विनायक ही एक ऐसे हैं जिनकी प्रतिमाएं और स्वरुप बनाने के लिए लोग नए-नए और रचनात्मक तरीके खोज लेते हैं। अब इसी चित्र को लीजिए। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आयटम्स से गणपति को साकार करने की कोशिश की गई है।
  • 13-09-2018 09:03 AM

    गुजरात से भी बधाई

    गुजरात के सीएम विजय रूपाणी ने अपने हैंडल पर गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:54 AM

    एक फोटो जो चर्चा में है

    - सोशल मीडिया और खासकर ट्विटर पर एक फोटो कई हैंडल से ट्वीट किया गया है। इसमें एक बच्चा गणपति को बालसुलभ अंदाज में प्रणाम करता नजर आता है।
  • 13-09-2018 08:51 AM

    सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन का अंदाज

    - दुनियाभर में मशहूर ओडिशा के सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन पटनायक ने एक नए आर्ट के जरिए देश को विनायक महोत्सव की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:49 AM

    मुंबई में धूम

    - मुंबई में गणपति भक्त बुधवार रात से ही बप्पा को लाने सड़कों पर नजर आए। ये सिलसिला गुरुवार सुबह भी बदस्तूर जारी था।
  • 13-09-2018 08:48 AM

    महिला कांग्रेस का ट्वीट

    - ऑल इंडिया महिला कांग्रेस ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:46 AM

    सद्गुरु ट्रस्ट ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

    - सद्गुरु ट्रस्ट और जग्गी वासुदेव ने देशवासियों को गणेश पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:45 AM

    यशराज फिल्म का अपना अंदाज

    - बॉलीवुड के मशहूर यशराज बैनर ने अपने हैंडल पर विनायक चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:41 AM

    काजल ने फोटो के साथ दी शुभकामनाएं

    - साउथ की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस अपने चाहने वालों को अपने एक फोटो के साथ गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:39 AM

    क्रिकेटर अंजुम चोपड़ा का ट्वीट

    - क्रिकेटर और कमेंट्रेंटर अंजुम चोपड़ा ने भी गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:38 AM

    उप राष्ट्रपति की देश को बधाई

    - उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने भी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं और बधाई देते हुए उनकी खुशहाली की कामना की है।
  • 13-09-2018 08:36 AM

    सचिन के फैन्स ने भी किया विश

    - सचिन तेंडुलकर के फैन्स ने भी देशवासियों को इस मास्टर ब्लास्टर के फैमिली फोटो के साथ शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:31 AM

    राजनाथ का दूसरी ट्वीट मराठी में

    - वैसे तो राजनाथ उत्तर प्रदेश के रहने वाले हैं। लेकिन देश के गृहमंत्री जो फिजिक्स के प्रोफेसर होने के साथ कुछ भाषाओं के जानकार भी हैं, ने गणेश चतुर्थी पर मराठी में ट्वीट किया।
  • 13-09-2018 08:30 AM

    राजनाथ ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

    - केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने देशवासियों को विनायक चतुर्थी पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:15 AM

    गोवा में केले के गणपति

    - गोवा में गणपति को केले से बनाया गया। 10 दिन में ये पक जाएंगे और इस ट्वीट के मुताबिक, इन्हें गरीबों में बांटा जाएगा।
  • 13-09-2018 08:13 AM

    सुरेश प्रभू ने क्या कहा

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश प्रभू ने भी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 13-09-2018 08:12 AM

    बेंगलुरु पुलिस का संदेश

    - बेंगलुरु पुलिस ने एक ट्वीट में लोगों को संदेश, समझाइश और बधाई दी।
  • 13-09-2018 08:09 AM

    मनोहर पर्रिकर ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

    - गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर ने मराठी में ट्वीट कर देश और प्रदेश के गणपति भक्तों को गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दीं।
  • 13-09-2018 07:58 AM

    Big B ने किया ट्वीट

    सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर किया ट्वीट बोले - T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!
  • 13-09-2018 07:52 AM

    प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देशवाशियों को दी गणेशचतुर्थी शुभकामनाएं

    प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर देशवाशियों को दी गणेशचतुर्थी शुभकामनाएं दी उन्होंने कहा - सभी देशवासियों को गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं।