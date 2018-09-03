Trending Tags
कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव: देशभर में मनाई गई कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी, देखें PHOTOS, Videos

krishna janmashtami 2018: इस बार कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी दो दिन मनाई गई

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 04, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Krishna Janmashtami: Krishna Kanhaiya Janam, Banke Bihari Darshan
नई दिल्ली. krishna janmashtami 2018: इस बार कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी दो दिन मनाई गई। भाद्रपद महीने की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी पर रोहिणी नक्षत्र का संयोग होने पर कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी मनाई जाती है। इस साल इस त्योहार को लेकर ज्योतिषियों और धर्माचार्यों ने दो अलग-अलग दिन बताए हैं। कुछ ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि 2 सितंबर को जन्माष्टमी मनाना चाहिए, वहीं कुछ धर्माचार्यों का कहना है कि जन्माष्टमी 3 सितंबर को ही मनाना शुभ रहेगा। 3 सितंबर को जन्माष्टमी (वैष्णव) पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि और अमृत सिद्धि नाम के 2 शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। बहरहाल, देश में यह त्योहार पूरे भक्तिभाव से मनाया जा रहा है।
Breaking News Live Update

  • 03-09-2018 05:25 PM

    कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव लाइव - वृन्दावन इस्कोन मंदिर

    देखें कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव लाइव वृन्दावन के इस्कोन मंदिर से
  • 03-09-2018 04:33 PM

    इस्कॉन की निराली छटा

    - दिल्ली इस्कॉन के मंदिर में भक्तों की भारी भीड़ है। यहां मंदिर को अनूठे अंदाज में सजाया गया है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:33 PM

    जन्माष्टमी पर बॉलीवुड के 10 मशहूर गाने, आपको झूमने पर मजबूर कर देंगे

    हम आपको यहां उन 10 बॉलीवुड गानों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर अकसर सुनाई दे जाते हैं।
    1) बड़ा नटखट है, कृष्ण कन्हैया....
    2) मच गया शोर सारी नगरी रे...
    3) गो गो गो गोविंदा...
    4) राधा ऑन डांस फ्लोर..
    5) गोविंदा आला रे.....
    6) चांदी की डाल पर सोने का मोर....
    7) वो किसना है........
    8) राधा कैसे ना जले...
    9) मैया यशोदा ये तेरा कन्हैया...
    10) यशोमती मैया से पूछे नंदलाला.

     

  • 03-09-2018 04:31 PM

    मथुरा के मंदिरों में भारी भीड़

    - जन्माष्टमी के मौके पर मथुरा के मंदिरों में भक्तों का तांता लगा हुआ है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:30 PM

    मथुरा में श्रद्धालू जुटे

    - मथुरा में कृष्ण जन्मभूमि पर श्रद्धालुओं का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है। यहां कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:27 PM

    थाणे में मटकीफोड़

    - मुंबई के ठाणे में मटकीफोड़ प्रतियोगिता के दौरान एक गोविंदा घायल हो गया। इसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:25 PM

    कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मित्रों को भेजें ये whatsapp मेसेज

    इंटरनेट के इस युग में आप sms, e-mail, whatsapp या किसी अन्य जरिए से अपने प्रियजनों को शुभकामना संदेश भेज सकते हैं। यहां हम आपको Krishna Janmashtami message हिंदी और इंग्लिश में दे रहे हैं। आप इन्हें अपने प्रियजनों, रिश्तेदारों या मित्रों को भेज सकते हैं।

  • 03-09-2018 04:19 PM

    मथुरा में कड़ी सुरक्षा

    - मथुरा की कृष्ण जन्मभूमि में जन्माष्टमी के लिए भव्य तैयारियों के साथ ही कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था भी की गई है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:19 PM

    भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा विधि

    भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जन्म भाद्रपद मास की अष्टमी को रात्रि 12 बजे वृष लग्न में हुआ था और इस दिन रोहिणी नक्षत्र भी था। जानें भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के पूजन की विधि 

  • 03-09-2018 04:17 PM

    अमृतसर में भी कन्हैया के जन्म की धूम

    - देखिए अमृतसर में लोग कैसे जन्माष्टमी मना रहे हैं।
  • 03-09-2018 04:15 PM

    इस्कॉन की तस्वीरें

    - दिल्ली के इस्कॉन मंदिर की तस्वीरें देखिए।
  • 03-09-2018 04:15 PM

    जम्मू-श्रीनगर में मनाई जा रही है जन्माष्टमी

    - जम्मू-श्रीनगर में भी श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी मनाई जा रही है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:12 PM

    रेड्डी ने भी शुभकामनाएं

    - वायएसआर कांग्रेस के नेता जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने लोगों को जन्माष्टमी की बधाई दी है।
  • 03-09-2018 04:07 PM

    आधार का अनूठा अंदाज

    - आधार संगठन ने भी देशवासियों को मुरलीधर के जन्मोत्सव पर अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी।
  • 03-09-2018 04:01 PM

    अमरिंदर ने भी दी बधाई

    - पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी लोगों को जन्माष्टमी पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
  • 03-09-2018 03:59 PM

    सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दी बधाई

    - मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर ने देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा- जन्माष्टमी पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। भगवान कृष्ण का आशीष आपके साथ सदा रहे। इस पवित्र त्योहार को खुशी और सुरक्षा के साथ मनाएं।
