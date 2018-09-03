कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव: देशभर में मनाई गई कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी, देखें PHOTOS, Videos

कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव लाइव - वृन्दावन इस्कोन मंदिर
इस्कॉन की निराली छटा
Delhi's ISKCON temple has been decorated on the occasion of #Janamashtami. pic.twitter.com/B8jMlV6q4e— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
जन्माष्टमी पर बॉलीवुड के 10 मशहूर गाने, आपको झूमने पर मजबूर कर देंगे
हम आपको यहां उन 10 बॉलीवुड गानों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर अकसर सुनाई दे जाते हैं।
1) बड़ा नटखट है, कृष्ण कन्हैया....
2) मच गया शोर सारी नगरी रे...
3) गो गो गो गोविंदा...
4) राधा ऑन डांस फ्लोर..
5) गोविंदा आला रे.....
6) चांदी की डाल पर सोने का मोर....
7) वो किसना है........
8) राधा कैसे ना जले...
9) मैया यशोदा ये तेरा कन्हैया...
10) यशोमती मैया से पूछे नंदलाला.
मथुरा के मंदिरों में भारी भीड़
Mathura: People offer prayers at Lord Krishna's 'Janmabhoomi' temple on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/XpSFIsfVDw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2018
मथुरा में श्रद्धालू जुटे
Mathura: Devotees celebrate #Janmashtami at Lord Krishna's 'Janmabhoomi' temple pic.twitter.com/Xt3ASQlt3w— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2018
थाणे में मटकीफोड़
#Maharashtra: One person injured during #DahiHandi celebrations in Thane, admitted to nearby hospital. #Janamashtmi pic.twitter.com/wlB7zhbMFu— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मित्रों को भेजें ये whatsapp मेसेज
इंटरनेट के इस युग में आप sms, e-mail, whatsapp या किसी अन्य जरिए से अपने प्रियजनों को शुभकामना संदेश भेज सकते हैं। यहां हम आपको Krishna Janmashtami message हिंदी और इंग्लिश में दे रहे हैं। आप इन्हें अपने प्रियजनों, रिश्तेदारों या मित्रों को भेज सकते हैं।
मथुरा में कड़ी सुरक्षा
Security heightened at Lord Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on the occasion of #Janamashtami as devotees visit the temple pic.twitter.com/h88DpofASY— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2018
भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जन्म भाद्रपद मास की अष्टमी को रात्रि 12 बजे वृष लग्न में हुआ था और इस दिन रोहिणी नक्षत्र भी था। जानें भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के पूजन की विधि
अमृतसर में भी कन्हैया के जन्म की धूम
#Janamashtami being celebrated at Shwala temple in Amritsar. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/jVFGNqK51d— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
इस्कॉन की तस्वीरें
जम्मू-श्रीनगर में मनाई जा रही है जन्माष्टमी
Visuals of #Janamashtami celebrations in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar pic.twitter.com/IH6JRKgIIx— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
रेड्डी ने भी शुभकामनाएं
May Lord Krishna's blessings bring you everything you desire for. Wishing you and your loved ones a blissful, prosperous and joyous #Janamashtami pic.twitter.com/qtOvb70AsT— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 3, 2018
आधार का अनूठा अंदाज
Aadhaar wishes you all a fun filled #HappyJanamashtami #श्री_कृष्ण_जन्माष्टमी pic.twitter.com/8pqSGd382T— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 3, 2018
अमरिंदर ने भी दी बधाई
I extend my warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #श्री_कृष्ण_जन्माष्टमी the Birthday of Lord Shri Krishna. Let’s follow the path shown by Lord Shri Krishna to achieve divine bliss and prosperity in life. pic.twitter.com/j8YPO89AoI— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 3, 2018
सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दी बधाई
Wishing everyone a very Happy #Gokulashtami! May the blessings of Lord Krishna be with each and every one of you. Celebrate this auspicious festival with happiness and be safe. #GovindaAalaRe #श्री_कृष्ण_जन्माष्टमी #Janamashtami pic.twitter.com/3toiCcz1GI— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2018