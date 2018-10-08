Airforce Day Live: एयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थापना दिवस, हिंडन एयरबेस पर लड़ाकू विमान के हैरतअंगेज़ करतब

पीएम मोदी ने वायुसेना को दी शुभकामनाएं
A grateful nation salutes our valorous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. They keep our skies safe and are at the forefront of serving humanity in times of disasters. Proud of the Indian Air Force! pic.twitter.com/7zpdzotATS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2018
उपराष्ट्रपति ने वायुसेेना का जताया आभार
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की भांति ही राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय भी, राहत कार्यों में वायुसेना की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका के लिए कृतज्ञ आभार व्यक्त करता हूं।@IAF_MCC #AirForceDay— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 8, 2018
86वां वाायुसेना दिवस
#IndianAirForce celebrates its 86th anniversary today.#AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/apA6LITecL— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 8, 2018
जारी है हिंडन एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर परेड
आज हो रही इस परेड में 44 ऑफिसर और 258 वायुसैनिक ने भाग लिया है।
हिंडन एयरबेस से Live
Indian Air Force celebrates 86th Anniversary@IAF_MCC #AirForceDay pic.twitter.com/YXftq5M8q9— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) October 8, 2018
हैरतअंगेज़ करतब
#WATCH Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/YH2ziVBZwt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2018
86वां एयरफोर्स डे आज
Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/eQnMgcOrca— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2018