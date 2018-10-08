Trending Tags
AirforceDay Petrol Price winter Lahol spiti Weather Jammu Kashmir Civic body elections live Pitru Paksha election in madhya pradesh आचार संहिता World Cup

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़

--Advertisement--

Airforce Day Live: एयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थापना दिवस, हिंडन एयरबेस पर लड़ाकू विमान के हैरतअंगेज़ करतब

आज है 86वां एयरफोर्स डे

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 08, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
एयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थ एयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थ
वायुसेना आज अपना 86वां स्थापना दिवस मना रहा है। इस मौके पर गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एयरबेस पर वायुसेना के लड़ाकू विमान अपनी ताकत दिखा रहे हैं। आज एयरफोर्स डे के मौके पर सबसे पहले परेड का आयोजन हुआ है। इस दौरान एयरचीफ मार्शल बी.एस. धनोआ समेत वायुसेना के कई बड़े अधिकारी मौजूद हैं। परेड के दौरान जगुआर, बिसन, MiG-29, मिराज-2000, सुखोई जैसे एयरक्राफ्ट अपनी ताकत दिखा रहे हैं। हिंडन एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम की वजह से गाजियाबाद समेत पूरे दिल्ली एनसीआर में ट्रैफिक रूट में बदलाव किए गए हैं. कार्यक्रम के दौरान वायुसेना में रहते हुए उल्लेखनीय सेवा करने वाले सैनिकों को वायुसेना मेडल से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।वायुसेना दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद समेत देश के बड़े नेताओं ने शुभकामनाएं दीं।
X
एयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थएयरफोर्स आज मना रहा है 86वां स्थ

Live Update

  • 10:54 AM

    पीएम मोदी ने वायुसेना को दी शुभकामनाएं

    पीएम मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं। उन्होने कहा"आभारी राष्ट्र वायुसेना दिवस पर हमारे बहादुर वायु योद्धाओं और उनके परिवारों को सलाम करता है। वे हमारे आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं और आपदाओं के समय मानवता की सेवा करने के लिए सबसे आगे हैं। भारतीय वायुसेना का गर्व!
  • 10:48 AM

    उपराष्ट्रपति ने वायुसेेना का जताया आभार

    उपराष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू ने भी वायुसेना का 86वें स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर आभार व्यक्त किया है। उपराष्ट्रपति ने कहा है कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की भांति ही राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय भी, राहत कार्यों में वायुसेना की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका के लिए मैं आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। आपको बता दें कि आज एयरफोर्स डे है। और इसीलिए वायुसेना आज जश्न मना रही है। हिंडन एयरबेस पर भव्य परेड का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।
  • 10:36 AM

    86वां वाायुसेना दिवस

    आज मनाया जा रहा है 86वां एयरफोर्स डे।
  • 10:34 AM

    जारी है हिंडन एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर परेड

    आज हो रही इस परेड में 44 ऑफिसर और 258 वायुसैनिक ने भाग लिया है।

     

  • 10:31 AM

    हिंडन एयरबेस से Live

    दूरदर्शन हिंडन एयरबेस से लाइव टेलीकास्ट दे रहा है। आप भी यहां भारतीय वायुसेना के हैरतअंगेज़ करतब देख सकते हैं। हिंडन एयरबेस पर इस वक्त परेड चल रही है।
  • 10:23 AM

    हैरतअंगेज़ करतब

    एयरफोर्स डे के मौके पर गाज़ियाबाद के हिंडन एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर जवानों ने हैरतअंगेज करतब किए हैं।
  • 10:22 AM

    86वां एयरफोर्स डे आज

    आज वायुसेना अपना 86वां स्थापना दिवस बड़ी ही धूमधाम से मना रही है।
Click to listen..

Recommended Videos