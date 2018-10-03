Trending Tags
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़

LIVE: कोलकाता मेडिकल कॉलेज में आग; गोगोई बने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस- दिन की दूसरी अहम खबरें

कोलकाता के मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में बुधवार सुबह आग लग गई।

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 03, 2018, 11:11 AM IST
आग लगने की वजह का फिलहाल खुलास आग लगने की वजह का फिलहाल खुलास
कोलकाता. कोलकाता के मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में बुधवार सुबह आग लग गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक, 250 मरीजों को सुरक्षित दूसरे स्थान पर शिफ्ट किया गया है। आग लगने की वजह का फिलहाल खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। आग सुबह करीब 7 बजे लगी। कोलकाता के मेयर ने कहा- सभी मरीजों को हमने समय रहते सुरक्षित जगहों पर शिफ्ट कर दिया है। इलाके में काफी धुआं हैं। हालात पर जल्द काबू पा लिया गया है। दूसरी तरफ, रंजन गोगोई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस के रूप में शपथ ले ली है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उन्हें उच्चतम न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश के तौर पर शपथ दिलाई। इसके अलावा दिन की अहम खबरों के लिए जुड़े हमारे साथ DainikBhaskar.com पर..
Live Update

  • 11:11 AM

    असम के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं पिता

    चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई के पिता केशव चंद्र गोगोई उत्तर-पूर्वी राज्य असम के मुख्यमंत्री रह चुके हैं। जस्टिस गोगोई उत्तर-पूर्व से चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया का पदभार संभालने वाले पहले न्यायाधीश हैं।
  • 11:07 AM

    गोगोई ने ली शपथ

    जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई ने बुधवार सुबह चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (CJI) के तौर पर शपथ ली। राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित एक गरिमामय समारोह में जस्टिस गोगोई को उच्चतम न्यायलय के सर्वोच्च न्यायाधीश के तौर पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने शपथ दिलाई।
  • 11:03 AM

    फॉर्मेसी डिपार्टमेंट से शुरू हुई आग

    बताया जा रहा है कि आग अस्पताल के फॉर्मेसी डिपार्टमेंट से शुरू हुई। कुछ देर बाद जब धुआं बढ़ने लगा तब लोगों ने इसकी जानकारी फायर बिग्रेड डिपार्टमेंट को दी। कलकत्ता मेडिकल कॉलेज के परिसर में कई बिल्डिंग हैं। एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने बताया कि आग लगने के बाद अस्पताल में भगदड़ सी मच गई। फौरन मरीजों को बाहर निकाला गया।
  • 11:01 AM

    मशक्कत

    कोलकाता मेडिकल कॉलेज में लगी आग पर काबू पाने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड की कई टीमें मौके पर भेजी गईं। इन्होंने समय रहते आग को बढ़ने से रोक दिया।
  • 11:00 AM

    आग पर क्या बोले कोलकाता के मेयर

    कोलकाता के मेयर ने कहा- सभी मरीजों को हमने समय रहते सुरक्षित जगहों पर शिफ्ट कर दिया है। इलाके में काफी धुआं हैं। हालात पर जल्द काबू पा लिया लिया जाएगा।
