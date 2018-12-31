Happy New Year 2019/ नए साल 2019 पर दोस्तों को दें शुभकामनाएं इन रोचक new year whatsapp status से

Happy New Year: नया साल (happy new year 2019) बिल्कुल सामने है। फिर नई उमंग और खुशियों का इंतजार। एक नए उत्साह और कुछ संकल्पों के साथ इस नए साल की शुभकामनाएं (new year whatsapp status) बांटने का वक्त है। अपनों को ये बताने का वक्त है कि आप उनके लिए कितने फिक्रमंद हैं और ये भी कि उनको किस तरह की शुभकामनाएं देना चाहते हैं। वक्त बदलाव और तकनीक (new year whatsapp status 2019) का है। वाट्सएप स्टेटस (new year whatsapp status) के जरिए भी अपनों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दी जाती हैं। तो हम आपको यहां कुछ न्यू ईयर वाट्सएप स्टेटस (new year whatsapp status) दे रहे हैं जो नए साल पर आप अपने दोस्तों या करीबियों को भेज सकते हैं।

1) It's me and im here...

With a big hug to say

May all your dreams...

come true this year

so Happy New Year 2019.

2) Happy 2019 to all of you. Have a magical, rocking and happening new year ahead.

3) I honestly hope each and every one of you has the best year ever in New Year and it is 2019 for you.

4) Do not let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunshine of tomorrow. Live for today. Happy New Year...

5) Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

6) May the New Year bring happiness, success, love, and loads of luck into your life. Happy New Year 2019...

7) Years come, and Years go,

but our friendship has stood the test of time,

wishing you the best in this upcoming year. so its Happy New Year 2019...

8) Every New Year people get you some presents but your best present you get never changes,

Your own existence! It is also your best present to others. Happy New Year