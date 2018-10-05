ब्रेकिंग न्यूज LIVE: पुतिन का भारत दौरा, टेस्ट मैच का दूसरा दिन, पेट्रोल-डीजल सस्ता; आज की बड़ी ख़बरें

Trending Tags
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज LIVE: पुतिन का भारत दौरा, टेस्ट मैच का दूसरा दिन, पेट्रोल-डीजल सस्ता; आज की बड़ी ख़बरें

Hindi News and Updates 5th october 2018: पुतिन भारत दौरे पर, इंडिया-वेस्ट इंडीज सीरीज का दूसरा दिन, पेट्रोल हुआ सस्ता

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 05, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Hindi News and Updates 5th October 2018
नई दिल्ली. रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन 2 दिन की भारत यात्रा पर गुरुवार रात दिल्ली पहुंचे।वो 19वें भारत-रूस वार्षिक द्विपक्षीय शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए भारत आए हैं और यहां आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बातचीत भी करेंगे। दूसरी तरफ, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत देश के 13 राज्यों में पेट्रोल और डीजल 5 रुपए तक सस्ते हो गए हैं। केंद्र ने ढाई और राज्यों ने भी ढाई रुपए ही कम किए हैं। भारत-वेस्ट इंडीज मैच का आज दूसरा दिन है। विराट कोहली लगातार तीसरी साल एक हजार टेस्ट रन बनाने के करीब हैं। दिन की सभी बड़ी ख़बरें जानने के लिए बने रहें DainikBhaskar.com के इस लाइव ब्लॉग के साथ।
Hindi News and Updates 5th October 2018

    राहुल का नया कदम

    राजस्थान में विधानसभा चुनाव करीब हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने चुनाव की तैयारियों के लिए राज्य में 9 अलग-अलग कमेटियां गठित की हैं। यह जानकारी न्यूज एजेंसी ने दी है।
    निधन

    बेंगलुरु की डिप्टी मेयर रामिला उमाशंकर का गुरुवार देर रात दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। 44 साल की उमा कबीरपुरा वार्ड से जनता दल एस की पार्षद भी थीं।
    पीओके में विरोध प्रदर्शन

    पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर में गुरुवार को हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन का वीडियो न्यूज एजेंसी ने जारी किया है। यहां हजारों लोगों ने पाकिस्तान से आजादी का नारा बुलंद किया।
    CM चंद्रशेखर राव ने चंद्रबाबू नायडू को चीटर बताया

    आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रशेखर राव ने चंद्रबाबू नायडू पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए उन्हें चीटर बताया
