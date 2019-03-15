Breaking news Hindi/ भारतीय सेना की म्यांमार में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक; 18 मार्च से 3 दिन की गंगा यात्रा पर निकलेंगी प्रियंका गांधी

अब म्यांमार में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक
इस समय दुनिया में भारतीय वायुसेना की पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट में की गई एयर स्ट्राइक की गूंज है। अब खबर है कि हमारी सेना ने म्यांमार में घुसपैठियों के खिलाफ सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की है। भारतीय सेना पहले भी यह कार्रवाई कर चुकी है। ये घुसपैठिए कई बार म्यांमार की सीमा से आकर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों और लोगों पर हमला करते रहे हैं। इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइल को भारत और म्यांमार की सेनाओं ने मिलकर अंजाम दिया। और यह कार्रवाई 17 फरवरी से 2 मार्च के बीच की गई। इस दौरान आतंकियों के बड़े अड्डे को तहस-नहस कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार को मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है।
प्रियंका का दौरा
Congress General Secretary UP-East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take a 3-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting with Chhatnag in Prayagraj on March 18. She will also meet people of the villages/towns falling en route her final stop Assi Ghat in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/2AQDk0wu60— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2019
डील पक्की
Apna Dal enter into alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party, to contest on two seats in Uttar Pradesh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RYG5josp2s— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2019
उमा भारती का मायावती पर तंज
Union Min Uma Bharati on BSP Chief Mayawati, says "Jab Rest House mein un par hamla hua tha tab Brahm Dutt Dwivedi Ji the. Ab woh nahi hain toh main hun ab. Jaise hi unko sankat aaye toh mera mobile no. rakhein aur turant mujhe phone karein. SP ke log un par hamla karenge zaroor" pic.twitter.com/cdUBszv3Le— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2019
राहुल गांधी पर तंज
K Kavitha,TRS on Rahul Gandhi's remark 'TRS is B-team of BJP': We are not anyone's B-team, we are B-team only of ppl of Telangana, unlike Congress which only seeks political advantage.TRS thinks of next generation,not next election like Congress & BJP who are 2 sides of same coin pic.twitter.com/0wZul25qjm— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
मायावती बनें पीएम
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan after alliance with BSP: We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire. pic.twitter.com/HtF17cfi4T— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
मायावती का नया दांव
BSP Chief Mayawati: Jana Sena and BSP will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; seats have almost been finalized. pic.twitter.com/t7UbHOw8pn— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
हरियाणा: यहां भी कांग्रेस को झटका
Delhi: Former Congress MP from Haryana Arvind Sharma joins BJP in presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/KNT9wsaShQ— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को लगेगा बड़ा झटका?
Karnataka: Sumalatha, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh after meeting BJP leader SM Krishna, says, "I will be firmly announcing what I am going to do, on 18 March. Congress has let their own workers & leaders down by this decision (to give Mandya Lok Sabha seat to JDS )." pic.twitter.com/unWaVTin6I— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
वडक्कन कोई बड़े नेता नहीं
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tom Vadakkan joining BJP: Vadakkan? No, no Vadakkan is not a big leader. pic.twitter.com/Ammxl3eNyJ— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
मसूद पर शिकंजा
Reuters: France says it has decided to freeze the French assets of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar pic.twitter.com/mtMGuazFii— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019