Breaking news Hindi/ भारतीय सेना की म्यांमार में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक; 18 मार्च से 3 दिन की गंगा यात्रा पर निकलेंगी प्रियंका गांधी

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 15, 2019, 05:19 PM IST

Hindi News Today Live update on 15 march 2019 / 15 मार्च 2019 की तमाम बड़ी और अहम खबरें दैनिक भास्कर पर।

  • comment
नई दिल्ली. इस समय दुनिया में भारतीय वायुसेना की पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट में की गई एयर स्ट्राइक की गूंज है। अब खबर है कि हमारी सेना ने म्यांमार में घुसपैठियों के खिलाफ सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की है। भारत समेत दुनियाभर में आतंकियों को पनाह देने के आरोप में लानत झेल रहे पाकिस्तान को फ्रांस ने तगड़ा झटका दिया है। उसने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की अपने देश में संपत्तियों को फ्रीज करने के आदेश दिए हैं। समाजवादी पार्टी ने अपने लोकसभा प्रत्याशियों की दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की है। इसकी सबसे खास बात ये है कि इसमें संभल से अपर्णा यादव को टिकट नहीं दिया गया है। अपर्णा मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू हैं। केरल से आने वाले कांग्रेस के पूर्व नेता टॉम वडक्कन को राहुल गांधी ने पार्टी का बड़ा नेता नहीं माना है। उमा भारती ने बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि सपा के लोग उन पर हमला करेंगे। इसलिए वो मेरा मोबाइल नंबर जरूर रखें। टीआरएस नेता के. कविता ने राहुल गांधी के उस आरोप पर जवाब दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने टीआरएस को बीजेपी की ‘बी’ टीम बताया था। bhaskar.com आपको 15 मार्च की ब्रेकिंग हिंदी न्यूज़ हेडलाइंस पर लाइव अपडेट्स दे रहा है।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 05:19 PM

    अब म्यांमार में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

    इस समय दुनिया में भारतीय वायुसेना की पाकिस्तान के बालाकोट में की गई एयर स्ट्राइक की गूंज है। अब खबर है कि हमारी सेना ने म्यांमार में घुसपैठियों के खिलाफ सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की है। भारतीय सेना पहले भी यह कार्रवाई कर चुकी है। ये घुसपैठिए कई बार म्यांमार की सीमा से आकर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों और लोगों पर हमला करते रहे हैं। इस सर्जिकल स्ट्राइल को भारत और म्यांमार की सेनाओं ने मिलकर अंजाम दिया। और यह कार्रवाई 17 फरवरी से 2 मार्च के बीच की गई। इस दौरान आतंकियों के बड़े अड्डे को तहस-नहस कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार को मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई है।

  • 05:06 PM

    प्रियंका का दौरा

    कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी 18 मार्च से 3 दिन तक 140 किलोमीटर की गंगा यात्रा करेंगी। वाराणसी में उनकी यात्रा का समापन होगा। इस दौरान वो रास्ते में पड़ने वाले गांव और शहरों के लोगों से भी मुलाकात करेंगी।
  • 04:32 PM

    डील पक्की

    अपना दल और भाजपा की यूपी में डील पक्की हो गई है। अपना दल दो सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।
  • 04:31 PM

    उमा भारती का मायावती पर तंज

    यूपी में सपा-बसपा गठबंधन पर केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने तंज कसते हुए मायावती को निशाने पर लिया। कहा- जब रेस्ट हाउस में उन पर हमला हुआ था तब ब्रह्मदत्त जी थे। अब वो नहीं हैं तो मैं हूं। जैसे ही उनको (मायावती) संकट आए तो मेरा मोबाइल नंबर रखें। मुझे फोन करें। सपा के लोग उन पर हमला करेंगे जरूर।
  • 04:24 PM

    राहुल गांधी पर तंज

    तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति यानी टीआरएस नेता के. कविता ने राहुल गांधी के उस बयान पर तंज कसा है जिसमें उन्होंने टीआरएस को बीजेपी की बी टीम बताया था। कविता ने कहा- हम किसी की बी टीम नहीं हैं। हम सिर्फ तेलंगाना के लोगों की बी टीम हैं। कांग्रेस हमेशा सियासी फायदा उठाने वाले काम करती है। हम नेक्स्ट जेनरेशन का सोचते हैं और कांग्रेस नेक्स्ट इलेक्शन के बारे में।
  • 04:20 PM

    मायावती बनें पीएम

    बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती ने शुक्रवार को ऐलान किया कि उनकी पार्टी आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में पवन कल्याण की जन सेना से गठबंधन करके चुनाव लड़ेगी। मायावती ने कहा कि सीटों के बंटवारे का फैसला लगभग हो चुका है और इसकी जानकारी भी जल्द दी जाएगी। इस मौके पर जन सेना के पवन कल्याण ने कहा- हमारी इच्छा है कि मायावती इस देश की प्रधानमंत्री बनें।
  • 04:18 PM

    मायावती का नया दांव

    बहुजन समाज पार्टी की मुखिया मायावती ने शुक्रवार को ऐलान किया कि उनकी पार्टी आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में पवन कल्याण की जन सेना से गठबंधन करके चुनाव लड़ेगी। मायावती ने कहा कि सीटों के बंटवारे का फैसला लगभग हो चुका है और इसकी जानकारी भी जल्द दी जाएगी।
  • 04:15 PM

    हरियाणा: यहां भी कांग्रेस को झटका

    हरियाणा में कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता और पूर्व सांसद अरविंद ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी छोड़ दी। सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने उन्हें भाजपा की प्राथमिक सदस्यता दिलाई।
  • 04:13 PM

    कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को लगेगा बड़ा झटका?

    कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं में शुमार रहे दिवंगत एमएच. अम्बरीश की पत्नी सुमालता ने शुक्रवार को भाजपा नेता एसएम. कृष्णा से मुलाकात की। बाद में मीडिया से कहा- मैं 18 मार्च को यह बताउंगी कि मैं क्या करने जा रही हूं। कांग्रेस ने मांड्या सीट जेडीएस को देकर अपने कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं से अन्याय किया है। बता दें कि सुमालता को भी कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं में शुमार किया जाता है और वो कुछ वक्त से पार्टी से खफा चल रही हैं। Karnataka: Sumalatha, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh after meeting BJP leader SM Krishna, says, "I will be firmly announcing what I am going to do, on 18 March. Congress has let their own workers & leaders down by this decision (to give Mandya Lok Sabha seat to JDS )."
  • 04:06 PM

    वडक्कन कोई बड़े नेता नहीं

    कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता टॉम वडक्कन ने गुरुवार को पार्टी छोड़ी और बीजेपी में शामिल हो गए। वो केरल से आते हैं और एक वक्त सोनिया गांधी और गांधी परिवार के सबसे करीबी नेताओं में से एक माने जाते थे। शुक्रवार को जब राहुल गांधी से मीडिया ने टॉम के कांग्रेस छोड़ने पर प्रतिक्रिया मांगी तो उन्होंने कहा- वडक्कन? टॉम वडक्कन, वो कोई बड़े नेता नहीं हैं।
  • 04:01 PM

    मसूद पर शिकंजा

    फ्रांस ने जैश ए मोहम्मद के सरगना मसूद अजहर की उन प्रॉपर्टीज को फ्रीज कर दिया है जो फ्रांस में मौजूद हैं। यूएन सिक्युरिटी काउंसिल में चीन के वीटो के बाद फ्रांस ने यह कार्रवाई की है। चीन ने ही अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकी घोषित करने के प्रस्ताव को अमेरिका के साथ रखा था।
