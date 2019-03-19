Holi 2019 Whatsapp Status/ होली पर अपनों को भेजिए ये शानदार वाट्सऐप स्टेटस, और धूमधाम से मनाइए ये रंगों का त्योहार

Holi 2019 WhatsApp Status / फागुन की खुशबू अब तो हवाओं में भी तैरने लगी है। रंग और गुलाल का त्योहार होली आपके दरवाजों पर दस्तक दे रहा है। किचन से पकवानों की खुशबू ये बताने के लिए काफी है कि हर उम्र और हर वर्ग के लोग इस त्योहार का कितनी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। बाजारों में रंग और अबीर की दुकानें सज चुकी हैं तो बच्चों पिचकारी दिलाने का काम भी जरूरी कामों में शुमार हो गया है। अब सवाल ये कि आप अपनों को इस होली पर कैसे शुभकामनाएं देने वाले हैं या दे रहे हैं। रंगों का त्योहार होली हर मतभेद, हर मनभेद और शत्रुता को भूलकर गले मिलने का संदेश देता है। तो आप भी तैयार हो जाइए इस त्योहार के लिए हमारे साथ। यहां हम आपको कुछ शानदार वॉट्सऐप स्टेटस (Holi 2019 WhatsApp Status) दे रहे हैं। इन्हें आप अपनों को भेज सकते हैं और त्योहार की खुशी को उनके साथ बांट सकते हैं।
होली 2019 वॉट्सऐप स्टेटस (Holi 2019 WhatsApp Status)
- Holi is the time to develop understanding and love with each other.
- This Holi let the color of love and friendship spread through your life.
- Have fun and love this Holi. let the flower of happiness bloom into your life.
- The sweetness of Gujias, water balloons and songs are the real ingredients of the celebration of Holi.
- If wishes come in rainbow colours then, I would send the brightest one to say you Happy Holi MY dear.
- May the Vivid Colours of Holi, Decorate your life With colours of happiness and Fun. Happy Holi 2019.
- Water balloons and melodies, Those are the elements of a perfect Holi festival.
- Lift a bucket, Fill the balloons, then Just aim it right; Have a colourful Holi.
- The way of putting colours, in life and in relationships. Celebrate with love Happy Holi.
- You know why I adore Holi? Since it gets colours my life, the same you did.