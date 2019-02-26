  • Hindi News
India Surgical Strike 2 Live Update / पुलवामा हमले का बड़ा बदला, PoK में घुसकर भारतीय वायुसेना ने उड़ाए आतंकियों के अड्‌डे-सूत्र

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 26, 2019, 10:09 AM IST

बालाकोट, चकोटी, मुज्जफराबाद में की भारतीय वायुसेना ने कार्रवाई

नई दिल्ली. भारत ने पुलवामा हमले का बड़ा बदला लेते हुए आज सुबह 3.30 बजे POK में घुसकर आतंकियों के अड्‌डे तबाह कर दिए हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो भारतीय वायुसेना ने LoC पार कर PoK में घुसकर जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कई ठिकानों को नेस्तानाबूद कर दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि बालाकोट, चकोटी, मुज्जफराबाद में ये एयर स्ट्राइक की गई है जिसमें 12 मिराज लड़ाकू विमानों का इस्तेमाल किया गया. हालांकि, भारत की ओर से इस पर कोई आधिकारिक टिप्पणी नहीं आई है।


वही इस कार्रवाई से पाकिस्तान भी बौखला गया है। पिछले कई घंटों से पाकिस्तान की तरफ से सीजफायर का उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। खबर है कि पूरी रात पाकिस्तान की ओर से मोर्टार दागे गए। वही पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि भारतीय वायु सेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा का उल्लंघन किया है।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 10:09 AM

    1 हज़ार किलो बम गिराए गए

    ख़बर है कि मिराज़ लड़ाकू विमान से 1 हज़ार किलो बम आतंकी अड्‌डों पर गिराए गए हैं।
  • 10:07 AM

    सुबह 3.30 बजे वायुसेना ने की कार्रवाई

    भारतीय वायुसेना के सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली कि भारतीय वायुसेना के लड़ाकू विमान मिराज से 26 जनवरी की सुबह 3.30 बजे एलओसी पार कर आतंकी कैंपों पर हमला कर दिया है।
  • 10:00 AM

    पीओके में घुसकर की बड़ी कार्रवाई

    खबर है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने बालाकोट, चकोटी, मुज्जफराबाद में आतंकियों के अड्‌डे तबाह कर दिए हैं।
