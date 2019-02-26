1 हज़ार किलो बम गिराए गए
IAF Sources: 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC, completely destroying it pic.twitter.com/BP3kIrboku— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
सुबह 3.30 बजे वायुसेना ने की कार्रवाई
IAF Sources: At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
and completely destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/RlxTJ4e3AF
पीओके में घुसकर की बड़ी कार्रवाई
Sources: Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LOC completely destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed pic.twitter.com/cSE0TjVsBS— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019