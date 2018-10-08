Trending Tags
Jammu Kashmir LIVE: जम्मू-कश्मीर में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध

जम्मू-कश्मीर में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान चल रहा है। Jammu Kashmir Nikay Chunav Live Updates

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 08, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
श्रीनगर. जम्मू-कश्मीर में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के पहले चरण का मतदान चल रहा है। कुल चार चरणों में यह चुनाव संपन्न होगा। सोमवार सुबह जब मतदान आरंभ हुआ तो सुरक्षा के बेहद सख्त इंतजाम देखे गए। बता दें कि आतंकियों ने राजनीतिक दलों को चुनाव से दूर रहने और ऐसा ना करने पर गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने की धमकी दी थी। राज्य के दो प्रमुख राजनीतिक दल नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस और पीडीपी इस चुनाव से दूर हैं। पहले चरण में घाटी के 69 कैंडिडेट्स समेत कुल 78 उम्मीदवारों ने जीत दर्ज की है। मतदान शाम चार बजे तक चलेगा। इसके लिए कुल 820 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। कश्मीर में 52 मतदान केंद्रों को अति संवेदनशील बताया गया है। कश्मीर में 150 तो जम्मू में कुल 670 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। 83 वार्ड कश्मीर और 238 वार्ड जम्मू के हैं। DainikBhaskar.com आपको इस चुनाव पर LIVE UPDATES दे रहा है।
Live Update

  • 11:58 AM

    11 जिलों में मतदान

    नगरीय निकाय के पहले चरण में 11 जिलों में मतदान हो रहा है। यह चित्र जम्मू के वार्ड नंबर 48 का है।
  • 11:57 AM

    युवाओं में उत्साह

    यह चित्र जम्मू के गोरख नगर का है। यहां सुबह से ही मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर मतदाताओं की लंबी लाइनें देखी जा रही हैं। युवाओं में मतदान को लेकर खासा उत्साह है।
  • 11:56 AM

    राजौरी में लंबी लाइनें

    राजौरी जिले के ज्यादातर मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी लाइनें देखी गईं। जम्मू में कश्मीर की तुलना में ज्यादा मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
  • 11:54 AM

    बांदीपोरा में भी वोटिंग

    कश्मीर घाटी के बांदीपोरा के संवेदनशील क्षेत्र माना जाता है। यहां सुरक्षा बलों की विशेष टुकड़ी को तैनात किया गया है।
  • 11:50 AM

    कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध

    कश्मीर में स्थानीय चुनाव के दौरान सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। प्रशासन ने राज्य के अति संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर सुरक्षा के अतिरिक्त इंतजाम किए हैं।
  • 11:48 AM

    जितेंद्र सिंह ने मतदान किया

    केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह और राज्य के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम कविंद्र गुप्ता ने जम्मू में मतदान किया। जम्मू और कश्मीर में लोकल बॉडी इलेक्शन यानी स्थानीय नगर निकाय चुनाव का पहला चरण सोमवार को आरंभ हुआ।
