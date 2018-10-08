Jammu Kashmir LIVE: जम्मू-कश्मीर में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध

11 जिलों में मतदान
#JammuAndKashmir: Voting begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; Visuals from Ward no. 48 in Jammu pic.twitter.com/V6QhmfWTLG— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
युवाओं में उत्साह
#Jammu: People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections pic.twitter.com/9PpoMvxswY— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
राजौरी में लंबी लाइनें
#JammuAndKashmir: People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections pic.twitter.com/xU6wLZtxbL— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
बांदीपोरा में भी वोटिंग
#JammuAndKashmir: Voting for municipal body elections underway at a polling booth in Bandipora pic.twitter.com/dVNz07rrwP— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
कड़े सुरक्षा प्रबंध
#JammuAndKashmir: Heavy security deployed at a polling booth in Baramulla as voting for local body elections is underway pic.twitter.com/zKZgO819KK— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
जितेंद्र सिंह ने मतदान किया
#JammuandKashmir: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta cast their votes in Jammu during the first phase of local body elections. pic.twitter.com/f12N7xUREq— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018