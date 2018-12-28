Trending Tags
IND vs AUS Live Score/ इंडिया वस ऑस्ट्रेलिया लाइव स्कोर; देखें IND vs AUS 3rd Test मैच का स्कोरकार्ड लाइव

IND vs AUS/भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे। उन्होंने 33 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए।

Dainik Bhaskar

Dec 28, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह स भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह स
मेलबर्न. तीसरे टेस्ट में भारत का पलड़ा काफी भारी हो गया है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहली पारी में 151 रन ही बना पाया। भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे। उन्होंने 33 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए। 33 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए। वहीं, रविंद्र जडेजा ने दो और इशांत शर्मा और मोहम्मद शमी ने एक-एक खिलाड़ी को पवेलियन भेजा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए कप्तान टिम पेन और मार्क्स हैरिस ने सबसे ज्यादा 22-22 रन बनाए। उनके अलावा उस्मान ख्वाजा ने 21, शॉन मार्श ने 19, ट्रैविस हेड ने 20 और पैट कमिंस ने 17 बनाए। उसके पांच खिलाड़ी दहाई के अंक तक नहीं पहुंच पाए। दो खिलाड़ी शून्य पर पवेलियन लौटे। भारत को पहली पारी के आधार पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 292 रन की लीड मिली। ऑस्ट्रेलिया फॉलोऑन नहीं बचा पाया, लेकिन भारत ने उसे दोबारा क्रीज पर बुलाने की जगह खुद बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। DAINIKBHASKAR.COM आपको इस मैच के लाइव अपडेट्स दे रहा है।
भारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह सभारत की ओर से जसप्रीत बुमराह स

  • 12:32 PM

    तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म

    तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म हो गया है। भारत ने 5 विकेट खोकर सिर्फ 54 रन बनाए हैं। हालांकि, वो अब भी ऑस्ट्रेललिया से 346 रन आगे है। ऋषभ पंत और मयंक अग्रवाल विकेट पर हैं।
  • 12:12 PM

    रोहित भी आउट

    रोहित शर्मा भी आउट हो गए हैं।उन्हें जोश हेजलवुड ने मार्श के हाथों कैच आउट कराया। टीम इंडिया का स्कोर है 44 रन पर 5 विकेट। हालांकि इसके बावजूद टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया से काफी आगे है। उसके पास 322 रन की लीड है।
  • 11:48 AM

    हैट्रिक मिस

    पैट कमिंस की शायद हैट्रिक हो जाती लेकिन हैरिस वो कठिन कैच पकड़ नहीं पाए। नए बल्लेबाज हैं रोहित शर्मा।
  • 11:46 AM

    कमिंस का कहर

    दूसरी पारी में पैट कमिंस का कहर भारतीय बल्लेबाजों पर जारी है। अब तक टीम इंडिया के चार विकेट गिरे हैं और चारों ही पैट कमिंस ने लिए हैं। 

  • 11:45 AM

    भारत की पारी बिखरी

    दूसरी पारी में टीम इंडिया ने मात्र 32 रन पर 4 विकेट खो दिए हैं। विहारी, पुजारा, कोहली और रहाणे आउट हो चुके हैं स्कोर है 33/4
  • 11:41 AM

    भारत की बेहद खराब शुरुआत

    टीम इंडिया ने दूसरी पारी में बेहद खराब शुरुआत की है। विराह कोहली भी 0 पर आउट हो गए हैं। उन्हें भी पैट कमिंस ने आउट किया।
  • 11:39 AM

    ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सफलता

    विहारी इस इनिंग में भी फ्लॉप रहे। उन्हें कमिंस ने आउट किया।
