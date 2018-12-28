IND vs AUS Live Score/ इंडिया वस ऑस्ट्रेलिया लाइव स्कोर; देखें IND vs AUS 3rd Test मैच का स्कोरकार्ड लाइव

तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म
That's stumps! A fightback from the Aussies late in the day, but India remain in control of the third Test: https://t.co/0glOblMnaq #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/rnawxzHNlg— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
रोहित भी आउट
GOT HIM! Hazlewood gets in on the act as Rohit edges to SMarsh at first slip for 5.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
India 5-44 #AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq
हैट्रिक मिस
SO CLOSE! Rohit works the hat-trick ball behind square and Harris nearly holds on to an absolute screamer!#AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
कमिंस का कहर
दूसरी पारी में पैट कमिंस का कहर भारतीय बल्लेबाजों पर जारी है। अब तक टीम इंडिया के चार विकेट गिरे हैं और चारों ही पैट कमिंस ने लिए हैं।
भारत की पारी बिखरी
GOT HIM! PAT CUMMINS! The Aussie star has 4-2 and is on a hat-trick! Unreal. Rahane is caught down the leg side and has to go for 1.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
India 4-32 #AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq
भारत की बेहद खराब शुरुआत
14.6: WICKET! V Kohli (0) is out, c Marcus Harris b Pat Cummins, 28/3 https://t.co/xZXZnUNaTU #AusvInd— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2018
ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सफलता
GOT HIM! Cummins gets it done with a short ball as Vihari pops one up to Khawaja for a simple catch. Gone for 13.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
India 1-28 and a lead of 320 #AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq