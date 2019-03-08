विज्ञापन

PM Modi in UP LIVE / आज एक दिवसीय यूपी दौरे पर पीएम, पहले पहुंचें वाराणसी, थोड़ी देर में होगी जनसभा

Mar 08, 2019, 12:22 PM IST

वाराणसी के बाद जाएंगे कानपुर और गाज़ियाबाद

नई दिल्ली. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज यूपी के दौरे पर है जहां वो वाराणसी, कानपुर और गाजियाबाद पहुंच करोड़ों की सौगात जनता को दे रहे हैं। इस कड़ी में सबसे पहले पीएम मोदी वाराणसी में पहुंचे जहां उन्होने काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना की और वहां के संपर्क मार्ग के सौंदर्यीकरण और सुदृढ़ीकरण परियोजना की नींव रखी। वहीं आज महिला दिवस के मौके पर वाराणसी पहुंचे पीएम आज शहर के दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में राष्ट्रीय महिला आजीविका सम्मेलन-2019 में भाग लेंगे। इस दौरान दीनदयाल अंत्योदय योजना के जरिए संपोषित महिला स्वयंसहायता समूहों की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री को 'भारत के वीर' कोष के लिए एक चेक दिया जाएगा। पीएम आज अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र में एक जनसभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे और उसके बाद वो कानपुर के लिए रवाना होंगे। कानपुर में पीएम मोदी 660 मेगावाट क्षमता के विद्युत उत्पादन एवं वितरण इकाई का उद्घाटन करेंगे। वही कानपुर से ही मोदी वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये अमौसी एयरपोर्ट से लखनऊ मेट्रो रेल परियोजना का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके बाद पीएम आगरा में मेट्रो रेल परियोजना की नींव रखने और पीएम आवास योजना के लाभार्थियों को आवास सौंपने के साथ-साथ एक रैली करेंगे।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 12:22 PM

    नए भारत के निर्माण में बेटियों का योगदान - पीएम

    पीएम मोदी ने इस दौरान कहा कि नए भारत के निर्माण में बेटियों का बड़ा योगदान है। मेरी शुभकामनाएं देश की बेटियों, माताओं और बहनो के साथ है। 
  • 12:17 PM

    महिलाओं को लेकर कही ये बात

    आज महिला दिवस के मौके पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी वाराणसी में ही दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल में राष्ट्रीय महिला आजीविका सम्मेलन-2019 में भाग लेने पहुंचे हैं जहां उन्होने कहा कि देश की बेटियां आज फाइटर जेट तक उड़ा रही हैं।
  • 12:15 PM

    विश्वनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

    पीएम मोदी आज 2 दिवसीय यूपी दौरे पर हैं जहां वो सबसे पहले पहुंचे वाराणसी। यहां उन्होने काशी विश्वनाथ के दर्शन किए और पूजा अर्चना की।
