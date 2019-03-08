PM Modi in UP LIVE / आज एक दिवसीय यूपी दौरे पर पीएम, पहले पहुंचें वाराणसी, थोड़ी देर में होगी जनसभा

नए भारत के निर्माण में बेटियों का योगदान - पीएम
PM Narendra Modi: On #InternationalWomensDay I offer my greetings to all the daughters, sisters & mothers of this country. You all are playing an important role in building a new India. Your active participation & blessings are very important in creating new culture of new India pic.twitter.com/6TGFp8DpST— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019
महिलाओं को लेकर कही ये बात
#WATCH PM Modi in Varanasi says, "When our soldiers accomplish missions, our daughters also feel that if they get an opportunity they can also achieve. Today, daughters in our country are flying fighter jet planes and also circumnavigating the globe. " #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/0qpYSIufVF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019
विश्वनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Varanasi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/5E3jkX02bO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019