Live: मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान के अगले मुख्यमंत्री पर फैसला आज, राहुल गांधी करेंगे नाम तय

सीएम पर सिंहदेव ने क्या कहा?
TS Singh Deo, Congress: We can't make the conclusion of confidential discussion public. MLAs are given the rights that they can express their individual opinions, nothing will be disclosed for now. Decision on CM candidate (Chhattisgarh) should be taken by today pic.twitter.com/KEv68KnkrA— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
राहुल का बयान देखिए
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi: We are taking inputs from different people in the party. We are taking inputs from MLAs, from workers. You will see a Chief Minister soon pic.twitter.com/worICTzGqN— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
खड़गे ने क्या कहा?
All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh, Mallikarjun Kharge: All MLAs have unanimously authorised AICC President Rahul Gandhi to select Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader (for Chhattisgarh). Whatever decision he takes, the MLAs are ready to accept pic.twitter.com/X5hkhSQFG3— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
राहुल गांधी ने क्या कहा?
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: We are taking inputs from different people in the party. We are taking inputs from MLAs, from workers. You will see a Chief Minister soon pic.twitter.com/TRTHcvCxCv— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
वेणुगोपाल और अविनाश राहुल के घर पहुंचे
KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan, arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/c6NDSTkMhb— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस के 121 विधायक कैसे हुए?
कांग्रेस के पास 114 सीटें हैं। उसने सात और विधायकों का समर्थन जुटाने का दावा किया। इनमें चार निर्दलीय विधायक ठाकुर सुरेंद्र सिंह शेरा (बुरहानपुर), राणा विक्रम सिंह (सुसनेर), प्रदीप जायसवाल (वारासिवनी) और केदार चिदाभाई डावर (भगवानपुरा) हैं। इन चारों ने कांग्रेस से बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा और जीता। कांग्रेस को सपा के राजेश कुमार (बिजावर) और बसपा के संजीव सिंह (भिंड) और रामबाई गोविंद सिंह (पथरिया) का भी समर्थन मिला है।
तीनों राज्यों में कौन हैं मुख्यमंत्री बनने के दावेदार
राहुल से मिलेंगे पायलट
Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at his residence in Delhi; he will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi later today pic.twitter.com/qOQOd50pMo— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
गहलोत ने क्या कहा?
Ashok Gehlot: Observers have taken everyone's opinion, in a peaceful way. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to take a decision (on Rajasthan CM candidate), observers have arrived in Delhi. A discussion will be held and the decision will be taken today pic.twitter.com/POIhp9jwgp— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
गहलोत-पायलट दिल्ली पहुंचे
Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have left for Delhi. They will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi here. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/azdDj2FcKB— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018
कांग्रेस ने क्या कहा?
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that the process of appointing chief ministers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is underway & the party believes in knowing the viewpoint of every elected legislator— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 12, 2018
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Os95t4NUwj pic.twitter.com/UOR3hwXpei