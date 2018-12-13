Live: मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान के अगले मुख्यमंत्री पर फैसला आज, राहुल गांधी करेंगे नाम तय

राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत

हुई

तीन राज्यों में चुनाव जीतने के बाद कांग्रेस काफी खुश है लेकिन इसके साथ ही कुछ उलझनें भी उसके सामने आ खड़ीहैं। तीनों राज्यों में विधायक दल की बैठकें हुईं लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा, इस पर फैसला नहीं हो सका। माना जा रहा है कि आज तीनों राज्यों में मुख्यमंत्री का नाम सामने आ जाएगा। का ही फैसला अंतिम होगा और इसके लिए वो कवायद शुरू कर चुके हैं।से और पहुंच चुके हैं।में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने विधायकों-कार्यकर्ताओं की राय जानने के लिए एक सर्वे करवाया। एक रिकॉर्डेड कॉल के जरिए पूछा गया कि मुख्यमंत्री पद पर वे किसे देखना चाहेंगे?में भी कमलनाथ और के नाम सबसे आगे हैं। इन पर भी फैसला आज होगा। बहरहाल, इस सियासी समीकरण के बारे में हम आपको DainikBhaskar.com पर LIVE UPDATES ON MP New CM, Chhattisgarh New CM And Rajastan New CM दे रहे हैं। तो जुड़े रहें हमारे साथ, इन राज्यों के नए मुख्यमंत्रियों के बारे में जानने के लिए।