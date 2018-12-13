Trending Tags
UPTET BSNL RPF Human rights day test match
--Advertisement--

Live: मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान के अगले मुख्यमंत्री पर फैसला आज, राहुल गांधी करेंगे नाम तय

New CMs MP,CG,Rajastan तीनों राज्यों में विधायक दल की बैठकें हुईं लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा, इस पर फैसला नहीं हो सका।

Dainik Bhaskar

Dec 13, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत
नई दिल्ली/भोपाल/जयपुर/रायपुर. MP New CM, Chhattisgarh New CM, Rajastan New CM Live Updates- तीन राज्यों में चुनाव जीतने के बाद कांग्रेस काफी खुश है लेकिन इसके साथ ही कुछ उलझनें भी उसके सामने आ खड़ी हुई हैं। तीनों राज्यों में विधायक दल की बैठकें हुईं लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री कौन बनेगा, इस पर फैसला नहीं हो सका। माना जा रहा है कि आज तीनों राज्यों में मुख्यमंत्री का नाम सामने आ जाएगा। राहुल गांधी का ही फैसला अंतिम होगा और इसके लिए वो कवायद शुरू कर चुके हैं। राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट दिल्ली पहुंच चुके हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ (Chhattisgarh New CM) में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने विधायकों-कार्यकर्ताओं की राय जानने के लिए एक सर्वे करवाया। एक रिकॉर्डेड कॉल के जरिए पूछा गया कि मुख्यमंत्री पद पर वे किसे देखना चाहेंगे? मध्य प्रदेश (MP New CM) में भी कमलनाथ और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के नाम सबसे आगे हैं। इन पर भी फैसला आज होगा। बहरहाल, इस सियासी समीकरण के बारे में हम आपको DainikBhaskar.com पर LIVE UPDATES ON MP New CM, Chhattisgarh New CM And Rajastan New CM दे रहे हैं। तो जुड़े रहें हमारे साथ, इन राज्यों के नए मुख्यमंत्रियों के बारे में जानने के लिए।
-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
X
राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत राजस्थान (Rajastan New CM) से अशोक गहलोत

Breaking News Live Update

  • 11:26 AM

    सीएम पर सिंहदेव ने क्या कहा?

    छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम की रेस में दो प्रमुख नाम शामिल हैं। भूपेश बघेल और टीएस. सिंहदेव। सिंहदेव ने गुरुवार को मीडिया से कहा- जो बातें गुप्त हैं उनको सार्वजनिक तौर पर तो नहीं कहा जा सकता। विधायकों से कहा गया था कि वो अपना नजरिया (अगले सीएम के बारे में) दे सकते हैं। अभी इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी जा सकती। अगले मुख्यमंत्री के बारे में जानकारी आज सामने आ ही जाएगी।
  • 11:05 AM

    राहुल का बयान देखिए

    17 साल पहले हुए संसद हमले के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने के बाद राहुल गांधी मीडिया से बात की। तीन राज्यों में नए मुख्यमंत्रियों के नामों के बारे में पूछे गए सवाल पर राहुल ने कहा- इस बारे में आपको जल्द ही जानकारी मिलेगी।
  • 10:55 AM

    खड़गे ने क्या कहा?

    छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए पर्यवेक्षक मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने मीडिया से कहा- सभी विधायकों ने मुख्यमंत्री के बारे में फैसला राहुल गांधी पर छोड़ दिया है। जो भी निर्णय किया जाएगा वो सभी को स्वीकार होगा।
  • 10:51 AM

    राहुल गांधी ने क्या कहा?

    संसद भवन में मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा- हम पार्टी में सभी लोगों से बात कर रहे हैं। विधायकों और कार्यकर्ताओं से भी बातचीत की गई है। आपको नए मुख्यमंत्रियों के बारे में जल्द ही पता लग जाएगा।
  • 10:22 AM

    वेणुगोपाल और अ‌विनाश राहुल के घर पहुंचे

    राजस्थान कांग्रेस के पर्यवेक्षक वेणुगोपाल और अविनाश पांडे दिल्ली में राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंच गए हैं। राजस्थान के सीएम के नाम पर फैसला कुछ देर में हो सकता है।
  • 10:18 AM

    मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस के 121 विधायक कैसे हुए?

    कांग्रेस के पास 114 सीटें हैं। उसने सात और विधायकों का समर्थन जुटाने का दावा किया। इनमें चार निर्दलीय विधायक ठाकुर सुरेंद्र सिंह शेरा (बुरहानपुर), राणा विक्रम सिंह (सुसनेर), प्रदीप जायसवाल (वारासिवनी) और केदार चिदाभाई डावर (भगवानपुरा) हैं। इन चारों ने कांग्रेस से बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ा और जीता। कांग्रेस को सपा के राजेश कुमार (बिजावर) और बसपा के संजीव सिंह (भिंड) और रामबाई गोविंद सिंह (पथरिया) का भी समर्थन मिला है।

  • 10:16 AM

    तीनों राज्यों में कौन हैं मुख्यमंत्री बनने के दावेदार

    मध्यप्रदेश : कमलनाथ, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
    राजस्थान : अशोक गहलोत, सचिन पायलट
    छत्तीसगढ़ : भूपेश बघेल, टीएस सिंहदेव
  • 10:00 AM

    राहुल से मिलेंगे पायलट

    सचिन पायलट दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। आज वो कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात करेंगे।
  • 09:59 AM

    गहलोत ने क्या कहा?

    राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री पद की दौड़ में शामिल कांग्रेस के सीनियर लीडर अशोक गहलोत ने गुरुवार को कहा- विधायक दल की बैठक में पर्यवेक्षक शामिल हुए। शांति पूर्वक सबका ओपिनियन लिया गया। आज राहुल गांधी मुख्यमंत्री के नाम का फैसला करेंगे।
  • 09:55 AM

    गहलोत-पायलट दिल्ली पहुंचे

    राजस्थान कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट और सीनियर लीडर अशोक गहलोत दिल्ली पहुंच गए हैं। दोनों राहुल गांधी से मिलेंगे। आज राज्य के नए सीएम का नाम तय होने की संभावना है।
  • 09:53 AM

    कांग्रेस ने क्या कहा?

    कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने मीडिया से कहा- राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्रियों के लिए चयन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। पार्टी हर विधायक की राय जानना चाहती है।
Bhaskar Whatsapp

Recommended

Click to listen..

Recommended Videos