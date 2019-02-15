Pulwama Attack News Live / गुस्से में देश-एक्शन में सरकार; मोदी बोले- शहीदों के खून के एक-एक कतरे का बदला लिया जाएगा

मोदी की दो टूक
#WATCH PM Modi says, "Main aatanki sangathanon ko kehna chahta hun ki woh bahut badi galti kar chuke hain, unko bahut badi kemaat chukani padegi." pic.twitter.com/XBL9YLZrVC— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे तेलंगाना के सीएम
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cancels his birthday celebrations scheduled for 17th February in wake of #PulwamaAttack and appeals to party leaders and workers to not celebrate the event in any form. pic.twitter.com/7PaLkvI5KP— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
मोदी ने रखा मौन
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes a two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/PIRRVHUrFI— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
मायावती ने क्या कहा?
BSP Chief Mayawati on #PulwamaTerrorAttack: Our party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. We appeal to the central government to find a lasting solution to this problem. pic.twitter.com/5O2cjZ8VYr— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019
रैली के बाद हमला
यह हमला पाकिस्तान के कराची में 5 फरवरी को जैश की रैली के बाद हुआ है। उसमें जैश सरगना मौलाना मसूद अजहर के छोटे भाई मौलाना अब्दुल रऊफ असगर ने भारत के अन्य हिस्सों को दहलाने का ऐलान किया था। उसने कहा था कि एक बार फिर कश्मीर सॉलिडरिटी डे मनाएंगे तो दिल्ली दहल चुकी होगी।
मसूद अजहर के भाई ने दी थी हमले की धमकी
पुलवामा हमले की जिम्मेदारी पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए मोहम्मद ने ली है। उसके पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के कैंप में चीफ इंस्ट्रक्टर रह चुका अब्दुल रशीद गाजी ने इस हमले को अंजाम देने वाले आदिल अहमद डार को आईईडी ब्लास्ट की ट्रेनिंग दी थी। गाजी पिछले साल दिसंबर में कश्मीर में दाखिल हुआ था, जिसे लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने भी अलर्ट जारी किया था।
पुतिन ने कहा- जिम्मेदारों को सजा दें
रूस, इजरायल, फ्रांस, मालदीव, बांग्लादेश, थाइलैंड, श्रीलंका, चेक रिपब्लिक, कनाडा और कई अन्य देशों ने जवानों की शहादत पर दुख जताया है। रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने हमले में मारे गए जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना जताई। पुतिन ने कहा कि इस हमले के जिम्मेदार लोगों को सजा मिलना बेहद जरूरी है। हम इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते
अमेरिका ने कहा- हम भारत के साथ
Statement from @WhiteHouse @PressSec on the #KashmirTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/yiRSnEXfm8— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) February 15, 2019
मोदी की बात सुनिए हिंदी में
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaTerrorAttack, says, "logon ka khoon khaul raha hai, yeh main samajh raha hun. Humare suraksha balon ko purn swatantra de di gayi hai." pic.twitter.com/kxdCIKe88q— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
राजनाथ और टीम श्रीनगर रवाना
Senior officials including Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar are accompanying Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Srinagar. #PulwamaAttack— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
गलती कर रहा है पाकिस्तान
PM Narendra Modi: If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/0GdB3scaCi— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
और क्या बोले पीएम
PM Modi: I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack. #PulawamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/pNlwwANKsu— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
जिम्मेदार बचेंगे नहीं
PM Modi on #PulwamaAttack : The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. pic.twitter.com/ucSXnB9BvO— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
मोदी ने क्या कहा?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery. pic.twitter.com/kXtK3GyV70— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
इस हमले की भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी
Union Minister Arun Jaitley: People who are responsible and have supported this act of terrorism will have to pay a heavy price for it. #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/iFvBxOHwJr— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi observes two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who were killed in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PE9Y7Ydzbs— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
बड़ा फैसला
Arun Jaitley: The 'most favoured nation' status which was granted to Pakistan, stands withdrawn https://t.co/OKHXS69Ukq— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
जवाब दिया जाए
MoS MEA&former Army Chief VK Singh:Appropriate action will be taken, it's a very sad incident, it's deplorable, it's something which should lead us to taking action, so that this should not happen again. Pakistan must take action against JeM & Masood Azhar, the onus is on Pak now pic.twitter.com/9P5f56qBku— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019