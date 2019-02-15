Trending Tags
  • Hindi News
  • Breaking News
  Pulwama News Live: Pulwama Aatanki Hamla Live, CRPF Terror Attack News, J&K Pulwama Attack Latest News
Pulwama Attack News Live / गुस्से में देश-एक्शन में सरकार; मोदी बोले- शहीदों के खून के एक-एक कतरे का बदला लिया जाएगा

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 15, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

Pulwama Terrorist Attack Live Update/ जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों ने गुरुवार को जवानों पर हमला किया।

पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिल
श्रीनगर/नई दिल्ली. जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकियों ने गुरुवार को जवानों पर हमला किया। पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए हमले में 40 जवान शहीद हो गए। इससे हमले के बाद देश के हर हिस्से में आतंकवाद और पाकिस्तान को लेकर गुस्सा है। सरकार पर भी दबाव है और वो भी एक्शन में नजर आ रही है। प्रधानमंत्री की अध्यक्षा में कैबिनेट कमेटी ऑन सिक्युरिटी यानी सीसीएस की बैठक हुई। माना जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार अब सख्त कदम उठा सकती है। बता दें कि यह राज्य में सुरक्षाबलों के काफिले पर सबसे बड़ा कार बम अटैक है। इसे पाक आतंकियों ने तालिबान मॉड्यूल में अंजाम दिया। यह सीआरपीएफ पर पिछले 9 साल में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा हमला है। इससे पहले अप्रैल 2010 में छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 76 जवान शहीद हुए थे। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पुलवामा हमले की साजिश 2 महीने पहले पाकिस्तान में आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने रची थी। Dainikbhaskar.com आपको इस आतंकी हमले के बाद हो रहे घटनाक्रम पर live updates दे रहा है।

Breaking News Live Update

  • 11:52 AM

    मोदी की दो टूक

    वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस के लॉन्च के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री ने आतंकियों को सीधी चेतावनी दी। कहा- मैं आतंकी संगठनों को कहना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने बहुत बड़ी गलती कर दी है। इसकी बड़ी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी।
  • 11:50 AM

    जन्मदिन नहीं मनाएंगे तेलंगाना के सीएम

    पुलवामा हमले से दुखी तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री के. चंद्रशेखर राव ने 17 फरवरी को अपने जन्मदिन पर होने वाले सभी कार्यक्रमों को रद्द कर दिया है। उन्होंने पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से भी अपील की है कि वो भी इस मौके पर किसी कार्यक्रम का आयोजन ना करें।
  • 11:41 AM

    मोदी ने रखा मौन

    वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस के लॉन्च के मौके पर पीएम मोदी, पीयूष गोयल समेत कई नेताओं ने पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए मौन रखा।
  • 11:36 AM

    मायावती ने क्या कहा?

    बीएसपी सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा- हम इस हमले की निंदा करते हैं और शहीदों के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं।
  • 11:27 AM

    रैली के बाद हमला

    यह हमला पाकिस्तान के कराची में 5 फरवरी को जैश की रैली के बाद हुआ है। उसमें जैश सरगना मौलाना मसूद अजहर के छोटे भाई मौलाना अब्दुल रऊफ असगर ने भारत के अन्य हिस्सों को दहलाने का ऐलान किया था। उसने कहा था कि एक बार फिर कश्मीर सॉलिडरिटी डे मनाएंगे तो दिल्ली दहल चुकी होगी।

  • 11:26 AM

    मसूद अजहर के भाई ने दी थी हमले की धमकी 

    पुलवामा हमले की जिम्मेदारी पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए मोहम्मद ने ली है। उसके पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर के कैंप में चीफ इंस्ट्रक्टर रह चुका अब्दुल रशीद गाजी ने इस हमले को अंजाम देने वाले आदिल अहमद डार को आईईडी ब्लास्ट की ट्रेनिंग दी थी। गाजी पिछले साल दिसंबर में कश्मीर में दाखिल हुआ था, जिसे लेकर सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने भी अलर्ट जारी किया था।

  • 11:26 AM

    पुतिन ने कहा- जिम्मेदारों को सजा दें

    रूस, इजरायल, फ्रांस, मालदीव, बांग्लादेश, थाइलैंड, श्रीलंका, चेक रिपब्लिक, कनाडा और कई अन्य देशों ने जवानों की शहादत पर दुख जताया है। रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने हमले में मारे गए जवानों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना जताई। पुतिन ने कहा कि इस हमले के जिम्मेदार लोगों को सजा मिलना बेहद जरूरी है। हम इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते

  • 11:23 AM

    अमेरिका ने कहा- हम भारत के साथ

    व्हाइट हाउस की प्रवक्ता सारा सैंडर्स ने कहा कि पाक तुरंत अपनी जमीन से चलने वाले आतंकी संगठनों को समर्थन देना बंद करे। यह सिर्फ क्षेत्र में हिंसा और आतंक को बढ़ावा देते हैं। अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी अपने बयान में पाकिस्तान का नाम लेते हुए कहा कि सभी देशों को आतंक के खिलाफ संयुक्त राष्ट्र के प्रस्ताव के तहत अपनी जिम्मेदारियां समझनी होंगी और आतंकियों की पनाहगाह बनना बंद करना होगा। हम आतंकवाद से मुकाबले के लिए हर स्थिति में भारत के साथ खड़े हैं। संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा आतंकी घोषित किए जा चुके पाकिस्तान के जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने इस जघन्य हमले को अंजाम दिया। पीड़ितों के परिवार के साथ हमारी संवेदनाएं हैं।   
  • 11:18 AM

    मोदी की बात सुनिए हिंदी में

    प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या कहा? यहां इस वीडियो में सुनिए।
  • 11:17 AM

    राजनाथ और टीम श्रीनगर रवाना

    केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, होम सेक्रेटरी राजीव गौबा, डीजी सीआरपीएफ आरआर. भटनागर और बाकी वरिष्ठ अधिकारी श्रीनगर रवाना हो गए हैं।
  • 11:14 AM

    गलती कर रहा है पाकिस्तान

    पीएम ने कहा- हमारा पड़ोसी देश दुनिया में अलग-थलग पड़ गया है। अगर वो सोचता है कि वो भारत को अस्थिर कर देगा तो यह उसकी बड़ी गलती है। उसे हमारे शहीदों के खून के एक-एक कतरे की कीमत चुकानी होगी।
  • 11:11 AM

    और क्या बोले पीएम

    मोदी ने कहा- जिन देशों ने हमारा समर्थन किया और इस हमले की निंदा की। हम उनको धन्यवाद देते हैं। इस हमले का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जाएगा।
  • 11:08 AM

    जिम्मेदार बचेंगे नहीं

    मोदी ने कहा- इस हमले के लिए जो भी ताकतें जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। ये देश ऐसी ताकतों के खिलाफ झुकने वाला नहीं है। पड़ोसी देश को समझ लेना चाहिए कि इसकी उसको भारी कीमत चुकना पड़ेगी।
  • 11:06 AM

    मोदी ने क्या कहा?

    हमले के बाद सीसीएस की मीटिंग हुई। इसके बाद मोदी ने कहा- मैं शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं। हमने अपने सुरक्षा बलों को पूरी आजादी दी है। हमने उनके शौर्य पर पूरा यकीन है।
  • 11:00 AM

    इस हमले की भारी कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी

    जेटली ने कहा- भारत सरकार ने तय किया है कि इस हमले के लिए जो भी जिम्मेदार हैं उन्हें इसकी भारी कीमत चुकानी होगी।
  • 10:59 AM

    शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

    सीसीएस की बैठक के पहले पुलवामा हमले में शहीद जवानों को दो मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
  • 10:57 AM

    बड़ा फैसला

    सीसीएस की बैठक के बाद वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा- भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तान से मोस्ट फेवर्ड नेशन का दर्जा वापस लेने का फैसला कर लिया है। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान ने कभी भारत को मोस्ट फेवर्ड नेशन का दर्जा नहीं दिया लेकिन भारत सरकार ने कई साल पहले उसे ये दर्जा दिया था।
  • 10:55 AM

    जवाब दिया जाए

    मोदी सरकार में विदेश राज्यमंत्री वीके सिंह ने कहा कि पूरा देश इस घटना से दुखी है और इस हमले का जवाब दिया जाना चाहिए।
