Trending Tags
Nikay Chunav MP Election HP Weather Airforce Day J&K Election Pitru Paksha आचार संहिता World Cup

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़

--Advertisement--

Tanushree-Nana Controversy LIVE: कल पुलिस के सामने बयान दर्ज कराएंगी तनुश्री दत्ता, बॉलीवुड बंटा

तनुश्री के वकील नितिन ने साफ कर दिया है कि दत्ता मंगलवार को पुलिस के सामने हाजिर होंगी और अपना बयान दर्ज कराएंगी।

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 08, 2018, 01:02 PM IST
अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता के ना अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता के ना
मुंबई. अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता के नाना पाटेकर पर लगाए बदसलूकी के आरोपों का विवाद थमने के बजाए अब बढ़ता नजर आ रहा है। तनुश्री के बारे में कहा जा रहा था कि अगर उनके साथ कुछ गलत हुआ था तो उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से क्यों नहीं की। अब इस मामले में भी नया मोड़ आ गया है। न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में तनुश्री के वकील नितिन सातपुते ने साफ कर दिया है कि दत्ता मंगलवार को पुलिस के सामने हाजिर होंगी और अपना बयान दर्ज कराएंगी। दूसरी तरफ, बॉलीवुड इस मामले में अब बंटता नजर आ रहा है। कुछ लोग खुलकर तनुश्री के साथ हैं तो कुछ ने बहुत संभलकर राय दी है। मामले में तीसरा पक्ष राज ठाकरे की महाराष्ट्र नव निर्माण सेना का है। तनुश्री ने आरोप लगाया था कि 10 साल पहले जब यह घटना हुई थी तो एमएनएस वर्कर्स ने उनकी गाड़ी पर हमला किया था। इस बीच, यह खबर आई कि यह एक्ट्रेस बिग बॉस में जा सकती है। इस पर एमएनएस ने बिग बॉस के प्रोड्यूसर से मुलाकात की। उनसे पार्टी ने तनुश्री को शो का हिस्सा ना बनाने को कहा। बहरहाल, इस कंट्रोवर्सी पर DainikBhaskar.com आपको तमाम अपडेट्स दे रहा है।

X
अभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता के नाअभिनेत्री तनुश्री दत्ता के ना

Live Update

  • 01:02 PM

    नया मोड़ क्या

    तनुश्री और नाना का कथित विवाद ‘हॉर्न ओके प्लीज’ फिल्म के सेट पर हुआ था। इसके प्रोड्यूसर समी सिद्दीकी थे। अब उन्होंने ओशिवारा पुलिस स्टेशन में एक एप्लीकेशन लगाई है। इसमें कहा है कि इस मामले की पहले ही जांच हो चुकी है। समी ने कहा है कि किसी तरह की छेड़खानी नहीं हुई थी और यह सिर्फ एक पब्लिसिटी स्टंट है।
  • 12:56 PM

    नाना की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस रद्द

    कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि नाना पाटेकर आज इस मुद्दे पर मीडिया से बातचीत करने वाले थे लेकिन अब इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को रद्द कर दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, नाना कुछ भी बोलने से पहले अपने वकीलों से सलाह लेंगे। 

  • 12:54 PM

    मेनका गांधी ने क्या कहा?

    केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने कहा- अब हमारे यहां भी Me Too campaign शुरू हो गया है। इससे मैं बहुत खुश हूं।
  • 12:52 PM

    कल पुलिस के सामने बयान

    तनुश्री के वकील नितिन सातपुते ने न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में कहा- तनुश्री को इस मामले में बयान देने को कहा गया था। वो कल यानी मंगलवार को पुलिस के सामने अपना बयान दर्ज कराएंगी।
  • 12:50 PM

    अमृता ने क्या कहा?

    बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अमृता राव ने मीडिया से इस विवाद पर कहा- सच या झूठ जो भी हो। कोई भी महिला जो किसी भी प्रोफेशन में हो। उसका सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए। मैं तो ये भी मानती हूं कि पुरुषों को भी वो करने के लिए मजबूर नहीं किया जा सकता जो वो नहीं करना चाहते।
  • 12:47 PM

    शक्ति कपूर को कुछ पता नहीं

    बाॅलीवुड के मशहूर विलेन और कॉमेडियन शक्ति कपूर से जब मीडिया ने तनुश्री और नाना पाटेकर विवाद पर सवाल किया तो शक्ति गंभीर भी नजर नहीं आए। करीब 60 साल के हो चुके शक्ति ने कहा- मुझे इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। यह मामला 10 साल पुराना है। उस समय तो मैं बच्चा था।
  • 12:45 PM

    MNS का नया कदम

    जैसे ही कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में ये कहा गया कि तनुश्री इस कंट्रोवर्सी के बाद बिग बॉस शो का हिस्सा बनने जा रही हैं। MNS के कान खड़े हो गए। इसके एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने लोनावाला में शो के प्रोड्यूसर्स से मुलाकात की और उन्हें एक ज्ञापन भी सौंपा। इसमें कहा गया है कि तनुश्री को किसी भी कीमत पर शो का हिस्सा ना बनाया जाए।
  • 12:43 PM

    अन्नू कपूर ने दिया साथ

    फिल्म अभिनेता अन्नू कपूर ने तनुश्री का एक बयान के जरिए समर्थन किया। न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में कपूर ने कहा- अगर किसी महिला से बदसलूकी के आरोप साबित हो जाते हैं तो दोषी को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। फिर चाहे वो शख्स नाना पाटेकर, अन्नू कपूर या नरेंद्र मोदी ही क्यों ना हो। लेकिन, आरोप साबित होना आवश्यक हैं।
Click to listen..

Recommended Videos