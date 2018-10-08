Tanushree-Nana Controversy LIVE: कल पुलिस के सामने बयान दर्ज कराएंगी तनुश्री दत्ता, बॉलीवुड बंटा

नया मोड़ क्या
Mumbai: Producer of film 'Horn OK Please' Samee Siddiqui submitted an application before Oshiwara police station, stating that the matter had already been investigated by Goregaon police. He also stated that 'no molestation occurred & this is a publicity stunt'. #TanushreeDutta— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
नाना की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस रद्द
कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि नाना पाटेकर आज इस मुद्दे पर मीडिया से बातचीत करने वाले थे लेकिन अब इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को रद्द कर दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, नाना कुछ भी बोलने से पहले अपने वकीलों से सलाह लेंगे।
मेनका गांधी ने क्या कहा?
Now a Me Too campaign has started&I'm very happy that it has started. I hope it won't go out of control in the sense that we target people who've offended us in some way. But I think women are responsible&anger at sexual molestation never goes away: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi pic.twitter.com/JKbp0UE2KY— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
कल पुलिस के सामने बयान
According to Nitin Satpute #TanushreeDutta's lawyer, she has been asked to record her statement before the police on Tuesday. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Ra4MvP1j4q— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
अमृता ने क्या कहा?
Whether it's true or false is a debate which will continue but fact is no lady, whatever profession she is in, should be forced to do anything she doesn't want to. It should be respected. Even men shouldn't be forced to do anything they don't want to: Amrita Rao #TanushreeDutta pic.twitter.com/PPwdQax1Ke— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018
शक्ति कपूर को कुछ पता नहीं
I don't know anything about this case. This was ten years back, I was a kid back then: Shakti Kapoor on #TanushreeDutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. (2/10/2018) pic.twitter.com/a7qLAIdNrj— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
MNS का नया कदम
Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house pic.twitter.com/OeGoooqj0M— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
अन्नू कपूर ने दिया साथ
A woman has been disrespected and if that is proved, the person responsible should receive punishment for the act, whether that person is Nana Patekar, Annu Kapoor, or Narendra Modi. However, it should be proved: Annu Kapoor on #TanushreeDutta allegations against Nana Patekar pic.twitter.com/cMdEsHbYkn— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018