प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को Champions of the Earth अवॉर्ड, यूएन महासचिव ने किया सम्मानित

सरकार की योजनाओं का जिक्र
Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; if climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi at Champions of the Earth event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/hcM6Yy9eJE— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
यह भारतीयों के लिए सम्मान
It is an honour for Indians. Indians are committed to save the environment: PM Narendra Modi on receiving the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award pic.twitter.com/hVnlowRyDZ— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव ने दिया पुरस्कार
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the 'UNEP Champions of the Earth' award from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, at a ceremony in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z87AuxiUUs— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
प्रकृति में परमात्मा
पुरस्कार ग्रहण करने के बाद मोदी ने कहा- हमारे यहां पुरातन परंपरा है और हम प्रकृति में परमात्मा को देखते हैं। हमारे मछुआरे समुद्र से उतना ही लेते हैं जितना जीविका के लिए आवश्यक है।
गुटरेस ने और क्या कहा?
PM Modi recognises climate change poses a direct existential threat to us. He knows what we need to do to avoid a catastrophe. Other leaders also recognise,know&understand, but the difference is that he not only recognizes but he acts: United Nations Secy General Antonio Guterres pic.twitter.com/s8Q3gTH0VT— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018
मोदी की तारीफ
यूएन सेक्रेटरी एंटोनियो गुटरेस ने कहा- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में जिस लीडरशिप को दुनिया के सामने रखा है, वास्तव में दुनिया के दूसरे देशों में उसकी कमी देखी गई है। आने वाले वक्त में दुनिया में ग्रीन इकॉनमी का बड़ा योगदान होगा।
पुरस्कार का आधार क्या?
‘चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ’ अवॉर्ड पर्यावरण सुरक्षा के लिए लगातार और बेहतरीन काम करने वाली सरकारों, सिविल सोसायटी और प्राईवेट सेक्टर्स को दिया जाता है।
लीडरशिप कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड
प्रधानमंत्री को लीडरशिप कैटेगरी में सिलेक्ट होने के बाद यह पुरस्कार मिल रहा है। उन्होंने 2022 तक देश में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक को खत्म करने की भी पहल की है।
क्या बोलीं विदेश मंत्री