प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को Champions of the Earth अवॉर्ड, यूएन महासचिव ने किया सम्मानित

पीएम ने कहा- हमारे यहां तो यज्ञ में भी प्रकृति की आराधना की जाती है। पर्यावरण और आपदा का सीधा संबंध है।

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 03, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
यूएन सेक्रेटरी गुटरेस के साथ म यूएन सेक्रेटरी गुटरेस के साथ म
नई दिल्ली. Champions of the Earth award: संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया है। बुधवार को नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंटोनियो गुटरेस ने मोदी का यह पुरस्कार प्रदान किया। यह संयुक्त राष्ट्र का पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में सबसे अहम पुरस्कार है। यूएन सेक्रेटरी इस कार्यक्रम के लिए खास तौर पर भारत आए हैं। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन प्रवासी भारतीय केंद्र में हुआ। इस पुरस्कार की घोषणा 26 सितंबर को यूएन की 73वीं आम बैठक के दौरान अलग से की गई थी। कार्यक्रम में मोदी ने कहा- हमारे यहां तो यज्ञ में भी प्रकृति की आराधना की जाती है। पर्यावरण और आपदा का सीधा संबंध है। इस दौरान विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज भी मौजूद रहीं। मोदी को यह पुरस्कार सोलर एनर्जी और उसके लिए गठबंधन करने और सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक के खिलाफ मुहिम चलाने के लिए दिया गया है।
Live Update

  • 12:54 PM

    सरकार की योजनाओं का जिक्र

    मोदी ने कहा- पर्यावरण की अनदेखी और इसके अंधाधुंध दोहन के दुष्परिणाम ज्यादातर गरीबों को ही उठाने पड़ते हैं। इसलिए सचेत होने में देरी ना करें। हम देश में 100 स्मार्ट शहरों पर तेजी से काम कर रहे हैं। पिछले 4 साल में 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा घरों को एलपीजी से जोड़ा गया है। पर्यावरण और आपदा का सीधा संबंध है। अगर आप पर्यावरण का ध्यान नहीं रखेंगे तो आपदा को भी नहीं टाला जा सकेगा।
  • 12:47 PM

    यह भारतीयों के लिए सम्मान

    प्रधानमंत्री ने इस मौके पर कहा- भारत को यह सम्मान प्रदान करने के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र के महासचिव खुद यहां आए हैं। भारतीय पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए हमेशा प्रतिबद्ध रहे हैं।
  • 12:35 PM

    संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव ने दिया पुरस्कार

    यूएन सेक्रेटरी जनरल एंटोनियों गुटरेस ने प्रधानमंत्री को चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया।
  • 12:33 PM

    प्रकृति में परमात्मा

    पुरस्कार ग्रहण करने के बाद मोदी ने कहा- हमारे यहां पुरातन परंपरा है और हम प्रकृति में परमात्मा को देखते हैं। हमारे मछुआरे समुद्र से उतना ही लेते हैं जितना जीविका के लिए आवश्यक है। 

  • 12:30 PM

    गुटरेस ने और क्या कहा?

    - संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव गुटरेस ने कहा- पीएम मोदी ये समझते हैं कि क्लाइमेट चेंज दुनिया के अस्तित्व के लिए सीधा खतरा है। वो जानते हैं कि इस आपदा से बचने के लिए क्या किया जाना चाहिए।
  • 12:28 PM

    मोदी की तारीफ

    यूएन सेक्रेटरी एंटोनियो गुटरेस ने कहा- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में जिस लीडरशिप को दुनिया के सामने रखा है, वास्तव में दुनिया के दूसरे देशों में उसकी कमी देखी गई है। आने वाले वक्त में दुनिया में ग्रीन इकॉनमी का बड़ा योगदान होगा। 

     

  • 12:24 PM

    पुरस्कार का आधार क्या?

    ‘चैंपियंस ऑफ अर्थ’ अवॉर्ड पर्यावरण सुरक्षा के लिए लगातार और बेहतरीन काम करने वाली सरकारों, सिविल सोसायटी और प्राईवेट सेक्टर्स को दिया जाता है। 

  • 12:22 PM

    लीडरशिप कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड

    प्रधानमंत्री को लीडरशिप कैटेगरी में सिलेक्ट होने के बाद यह पुरस्कार मिल रहा है। उन्होंने 2022 तक देश में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक को खत्म करने की भी पहल की है। 

  • 12:20 PM

    क्या बोलीं विदेश मंत्री

    समारोह के दौरान विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- भारत ने पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में नए प्रयोग और पहल की हैं। हम इस क्षेत्र में लगन से काम कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने खुद अपने स्तर पर कई नई पहली की हैं और आने वाले वक्त में इसका लाभ मिलेगा।
