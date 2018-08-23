LIVE: गुजरात दौरे पर नरेंद्र मोदी, वलसाड में जल योजना की आधारशिला रखी- देखें PHOTOS

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - Aug 23, 2018, 06:04 PM IST
वलसाड में मोदी
In Valsad, laid the foundation stone for the Astole Water Supply Scheme. This scheme will have an extremely positive impact on the lives of the people in the region. By ensuring clean drinking water, it will save several lives from diseases. pic.twitter.com/fLP2UxDccS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2018
हम अच्छे डॉक्टर्स की जरूरत
Health sector requires good doctors and paramedical staff. We also want medical instruments to be made in India. Health sector must keep pace with the technological advancements globally: PM Modi in Gujarat's Junagarh pic.twitter.com/c9HDi0Wydy— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
स्वच्छता अभियान को दुनिया ने सराहा
Government's emphasis on cleanliness is being universally appreciated. Cleanliness is important because a Clean India ensures that people do not suffer from diseases: PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Junagarh pic.twitter.com/Z1cwKG1BSQ— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
मोदी ने क्या कहा?
When festival of #RakshaBandhan is around the corner, nothing can be better than getting a house as a gift. Just days before the festival, gifting a house as a brother to more than 1 lakh families gives great satisfaction to me: PM Modi at a public rally in Valsad #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/WMY5xAuGay— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
पीएमओ ने भी दी जानकारी
I got an opportunity to talk to women across the state today who got their homes under PM Awas Yojana.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2018
The wonderful homes under PM Awas Yojana are being made possible because there are no middlemen: PM
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री ने दी कार्यक्रम की जानकारी
Astol group water supply scheme worth Rs.586 crore for the benefit of interior villages in Kaprada region in Valsad district, foundation stone of which has been laid by PM Shri @narendramodi today during #PMInGujarat pic.twitter.com/QqdWR04pWf— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) August 23, 2018
रूपाणी ने किया स्वागत
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Surat. He will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin in Valsad, launch several projects in Junagadh & address convocation of Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar today. pic.twitter.com/E1tXzImSxW— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
वलसाड में मोदी
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Valsad, also to distribute certificates to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin pic.twitter.com/iRkU5PhGsl— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2018
