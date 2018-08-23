Views

LIVE: गुजरात दौरे पर नरेंद्र मोदी, वलसाड में जल योजना की आधारशिला रखी- देखें PHOTOS

गांधीनगर में वो गुजरात फोरेंसिक साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी गांधीनगर की कन्वोकेशन सेरेमनी को संबोधित करेंगे।

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - Aug 23, 2018, 06:04 PM IST

PM Modi Gujarat Visit Live Updates in Photos
LIVE: गुजरात दौरे पर नरेंद्र मोदी, वलसाड में जल योजना की आधारशिला रखी- देखें PHOTOS

गांधीनगर. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिन के लिए अपने गृहराज्य गुजरात के दौरे पर हैं। मोदी सुबह सूरत पहुंचे। यहां एयरपोर्ट पर उनका स्वागत मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी और बाकी लोगों ने किया। प्रधानमंत्री का गुजरात दौरा काफी व्यस्त है। इस दौरान वो सूरत के बाद वलसाड, गांधीनगर और जूनागढ़ भी जाएंगे। वलसाड में मोदी प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण के लाभार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान करेंगे। गांधीनगर में वो गुजरात फोरेंसिक साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी गांधीनगर की कन्वोकेशन सेरेमनी को संबोधित करेंगे। DainikBhaskar.com आपको मोदी के गुजरात के दौरे का सचित्र विवरण दे रहा है। 


  • 06:04 PM (IST)

    वलसाड में मोदी

    - वलसाड में प्रधानमंत्री ने वॉटर सप्लाई स्कीम की आधारशिला रखी। मोदी ने ट्वीट में कहा- इस योजना से यहां के लोगों के जीवन पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा। उन्हें पीने के लिए स्वच्छ पानी मिलेगा और लोगों को बीमारियों से बचाया जा सकेगा।
  • 03:40 PM (IST)

    हम अच्छे डॉक्टर्स की जरूरत

    - मोदी ने अागे कहा- हेल्थ सेक्टर में हमें अच्छे डॉक्टर और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ की जरूरत है। इसके अलावा चिकित्सा उपकरण भी देश में ही बनाए जाने चाहिए। ये बहुत जरूरी है कि हमारा हेल्थ सेक्टर तकनीकि तौर पर दुनिया में बेहतरीन साबित हो।
  • 03:37 PM (IST)

    स्वच्छता अभियान को दुनिया ने सराहा

    - गुजरात के जूनागढ़ के में एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- सरकार के स्वच्छता अभियान को दुनिया में प्रशंसा मिली। स्वच्छता जरूरी है क्योंकि इसके जरिए ही हम बीमारियों को दूर रख सकते हैं और निरोग रह सकते हैं।
  • 01:09 PM (IST)

    मोदी ने क्या कहा?

    - वलसाड में एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार करीब है। इस मौके पर घर मिलने से बेहतर उपहार और क्या हो सकता है। त्योहार के ठीक पहले 1 लाख बहनों को एक भाई की तरफ से मकान का गिफ्ट देकर मैं बहुत संतुष्ट हूं।
  • 12:41 PM (IST)

    पीएमओ ने भी दी जानकारी

    - प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने एक ट्वीट में गुजरात दौरे के जानकारी दी।
  • 12:39 PM (IST)

    गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री ने दी कार्यक्रम की जानकारी

    - गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने वलसाड में मोदी के कार्यक्रम की जानकारी एक ट्वीट में दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया।
  • 12:12 PM (IST)

    रूपाणी ने किया स्वागत

    - प्रधानमंत्री मोदी सूरत पहुंचे। गुजरात के अपने दौरे में प्रधानमंत्री कई कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेंगे। मोदी जूनागढ़ भी जाएंगे। इसके अलावा वो गुजरात फोरेंसिक साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी गांधीनगर की कन्वोकेशन सेरेमनी को संबोधित करेंगे।
  • 12:11 PM (IST)

    वलसाड में मोदी

    - गुजरात के वलसाड में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी। उन्होंने यहां प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ग्रामीण के लाभार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किए।
