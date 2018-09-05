Trending Tags
टीचर्स डे लाइव: प्रणब मुखर्जी ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर शिक्षकों को रीढ़ की हड्डी बताया

Teachers Day: आज देश भर में शिक्षक दिवस मनाया जा रहा है. PM मोदी, सचिन तेंदुलकर और ऋतिक रोशन ने कुछ इस तरह किया विश

Sep 05, 2018, 05:24 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. Teachers Day Live Updates: आज यानी 5 सितंबर को शिक्षक दिवस है। देशभर में इस अवसर पर शिक्षण संस्थानों और दूसरी जगहों पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर सभी शिक्षकों को बधाई दी है। एक ट्वीट में पीएम ने कहा- शिक्षक दिवस के इस विशेष अवसर पर देश के सभी शिक्षकों को शुभकामनाएं। शिक्षक ही युवाओं को आकार प्रदान करके एक राष्ट्र का निर्माण करते हैं। देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉक्टर सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन की जयंती पर हम श्रद्धावनत हैं। DainikBhaskar.com आपको इस अवसर पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों से जुड़े Live Updates दे रहा है।
  • 05-09-2018 05:24 PM

    प्रणब मुखर्जी ने क्या कहा

    भारत के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर शिक्षकों को रीढ़ की हड्डी बताया
  • 05-09-2018 01:36 PM

    नेशनल टीचर्स अवार्ड

    HRD मिनिस्टर प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने नेशनल टीचर्स अवार्ड को बताई एक अच्छी पहल, इसमें 150 टीचर्स के नाम ऑनलाइन सबमिट किये गए थे जिनमें से परफॉरमेंस के हिसाब से 45 शिक्षकों को सिलेक्ट किया गया है|
  • 05-09-2018 12:59 PM

    सचिन तेंडुलकर ने क्या कहा?

    - क्रिकेट की दुनिया में जब भी महानतम खिलाड़ियों को जिक्र होगा तो सचिन तेंडुलकर इस फेहरिस्त में सबसे ऊपर के क्रम में ही नजर आएंगे। मास्टर ब्लास्टर ने एक ट्वीट में टीचर्स डे को याद किया। कहा- अगर अध्यापक नहीं होते तो हमारा जीवन वैसा नहीं होता जैसा आज है। इसलिए जैसे हम आज हैं वैसा बनाने वालों की प्रशंसा और उन्हें प्रणाम करें। बता दें कि क्रिकेट की दुनिया में रमाकांत आचरेकर वो पहले शख्स थे जिन्होंने सचिन की प्रतिभा को पहचाना और उन्हें इस मुकाम तक पहुंचाया।
  • 05-09-2018 10:30 AM

    अनुपम खेर ने ऐसे किया याद

    - अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने शिक्षक दिवस पर अपने ड्रामा टीचर्स को इस अंदाज में याद किया।
  • 05-09-2018 10:28 AM

    रेत पर उकेरी राधाकृष्णन की छवि

    - सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन पटनायक ने अपनी कला के जरिए डॉक्टर सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्ण को याद किया।
  • 05-09-2018 10:24 AM

    स्मृति ईरानी ने भी किया याद

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने भी टीचर्स डे मौके पर भारत रत्न डॉक्टर सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन को याद किया। ईरानी ने कहा- मैं उन्हें और सभी शिक्षकों को प्रणाम करती हूं जिन्होंने देश के भविष्य निर्माण में अहम योगदान दिया।
  • 05-09-2018 10:20 AM

    शिक्षकों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री

    - शिक्षक दिवस पर आज जिन शिक्षकों का सम्मान किया जाना है। उन सभी प्रधानमंत्री ने मंगलवार शाम अपने निवास पर मुलाकात की। इस दौरान मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर भी मौजूद थे। प्रधानमंत्री ने ये फोटो अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर किए हैं।
  • 05-09-2018 10:18 AM

    राजू ने शेयर किया ऐतिहासिक चित्र

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री अशोक गजपति राजू ने डॉक्टर राधाकृष्णन का एक ऐतिहासिक चित्र ट्वीट किया। इसमें राधाकृष्णन राजू की परदादी और चाचा के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं।
  • 05-09-2018 10:15 AM

    विजेंदर का दिल छू लेने वाला संदेश

    - देश के प्रोफेश्नल बॉक्सर विजेंदर सिंह ने एक ट्वीट में कहा- उन सभी को शिक्षक दिवस की शुभकामनाएं जिन्होंने दूसरों को ऊपर उठाकर सम्मान अर्जित किया।
  • 05-09-2018 09:33 AM

    किरेन रिजिजू ने अपने अध्यापकों को याद किया

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भी टीचर्स डे के मौके पर अपने अध्यापकों को याद किया। एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा- इस मौके पर मैं अपने गांव की प्राथमिक शाला के उन अध्यापकों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करता हूं जिन्होंने मुझे यह सद्भावनापूर्ण जीवन दिया। यही हायर सेकंड्री और कॉलेज में भी हुआ। डॉक्टर सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन को श्रद्धासुमन।
  • 05-09-2018 09:29 AM

    राठौड़ का संदेश

    - केंद्रीय मंत्री और पूर्व आर्मी अफसर राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा- शिक्षक दिवस हमें बताता है कि एक राष्ट्र के निर्माण में शिक्षक की भूमिका कितनी महत्वपूर्ण है।
  • 05-09-2018 09:27 AM

    प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या कहा?

    - प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर सभी शिक्षकों को बधाई दी है। एक ट्वीट में पीएम ने कहा- शिक्षक दिवस के इस विशेष अवसर पर देश के सभी शिक्षकों को शुभकामनाएं। शिक्षक ही युवाओं को आकार प्रदान करके एक राष्ट्र का निर्माण करते हैं। देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉक्टर सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन की जयंती पर हम श्रद्धावनत हैं।
  • 05-09-2018 09:21 AM

    ऋतिक रोशन ने सुपर 30 का पोस्टर जारी किया

    - ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म सुपर 30 आने वाली है। यह फिल्म पटना के आईआईटी टीचर आनंद कुमार के जीवन पर आधारित है। अभिनेता ने इस फिल्म का पहला पोस्टर टीचर्स डे के अवसर पर जारी किया।

    फिल्म का सीन भी शेयर किया

    - एक यूजर ने रानी मुखर्जी की बेहतरीन अदाकारी से सजी फिल्म हिचकी का वीडियो भी शेयर किया। यह फिल्म एक शिक्षक के संघर्ष पर बनी है।
  • 05-09-2018 09:17 AM

    डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने फोटो शेयर किया

    - तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने टीचर्स डे पर एक फोटो के जरिए अपने शिक्षक को याद किया।
  • 05-09-2018 09:16 AM

    हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री ने दीं शुभकामनाएं

    - हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने शिक्षक दिवस पर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
