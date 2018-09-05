टीचर्स डे लाइव: प्रणब मुखर्जी ने शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर शिक्षकों को रीढ़ की हड्डी बताया

प्रणब मुखर्जी ने क्या कहा
Today we celebrate #TeachersDay in the memory of Dr S Radhakrishnan,Former President, Philosopher & a renowned Teacher himself.Teachers are the backbone of an education system.I salute this noble profession & the teachers who work tirelessly to nurture generations & shape future.— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) September 5, 2018
नेशनल टीचर्स अवार्ड
Total 150 names were submitted online, of which 45 teachers have been selected for felicitation today on the basis of good performance. It's a great initiative being welcomed by everyone: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on National Teachers’ Awards ceremony in Delhi. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/EBP8mxXz8F— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018
सचिन तेंडुलकर ने क्या कहा?
Without teachers, our lives wouldn't have been the same. So let’s continue to appreciate their contribution in making us who we are today. Happy #TeachersDay!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2018
अनुपम खेर ने ऐसे किया याद
"They inspire you, they entertain you & you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it."— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2018
On #TeachersDay I thank my drama teachers #BalwantGargiji, #AmalAllana & #AlkaziSaab for teaching me basics of acting & giving me a solid foundation. Will always b indebted to them🙏 pic.twitter.com/A32qhhhzdB
रेत पर उकेरी राधाकृष्णन की छवि
Remembering an exemplary teacher, great philosopher and former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 5, 2018
Happy #TeachersDay to all respected teachers. One of my SandArt. pic.twitter.com/60wqrtyCnW
स्मृति ईरानी ने भी किया याद
Commemorated as #TeachersDay, Jayanti of Bharat Ratna & former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is an occasion to honour those playing a vital role in shaping India’s future. I pay my respects to him & our teachers for their invaluable contribution towards Nation building. pic.twitter.com/6bu7LE1zc1— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2018
शिक्षकों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री
Some more glimpses from the interaction with those who have been conferred the National Award for Teachers. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/dRMehvljJl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018
राजू ने शेयर किया ऐतिहासिक चित्र
We honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the profession on #TeachersDay. Our family was fortunate to know this multi faceted personality. I thought I should share this picture of him with my great grandmother and grand uncle when he visited them in Vizianagaram Bhawan, Benaras. pic.twitter.com/qMaBIRqsX2— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 5, 2018
विजेंदर का दिल छू लेने वाला संदेश
Happy Teachers Day To Everyone Who Is Rising By Uplifting Others !!! #TeachersDay— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 5, 2018
किरेन रिजिजू ने अपने अध्यापकों को याद किया
On #TeachersDay I fondly remember with love & gratitude all my most valuable teachers at village Primary School who began my humble life, my teachers at Higher Secondary School and my teachers at college. I pay tribute to Dr Sarveppalli Radhakrishnan & salute all the Teachers🙏 pic.twitter.com/CQ0iF5Ftrt— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2018
राठौड़ का संदेश
An Academic, a Teacher & a Statesman, Shri Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan showed us how critical a teacher is to nation-building.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 5, 2018
On his birth anniversary, I salute all the teachers, who are continually empowering the nation. Happy #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/2izJR6Rm40
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या कहा?
Greetings to the teaching community on the special occasion of #TeachersDay. Teachers play a vital role in the shaping of young minds and building our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2018
We bow to our former President and a distinguished teacher himself, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/npYEzhAYyw
ऋतिक रोशन ने सुपर 30 का पोस्टर जारी किया
वक़्त बदलने वाला है, Welcome to Super 30 #Super30Poster@RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies #VikasBahl #SajidNadiadwala #HRXFilms @WardaNadiadwala @MadhuMantena @teacheranand @mrunal0801 @super30film 05-09-2018 09:19 AM
फिल्म का सीन भी शेयर किया
They are the ones who inspire us to chase our dreams & follow our hearts.— Chandan Gaud (@Godchan7) September 5, 2018
Wishing the unsung heroes of our lives a very Happy #TeachersDay👨🏫 pic.twitter.com/XJrzr9LuX2
डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन ने फोटो शेयर किया
#TeachersDay Dropped by for a freewheeling chat with the gentleman who taught me in Class 8, ‘Sir’ Desmond Redden.— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 5, 2018
More on my @instagram >> https://t.co/pc1Gdgcj9R pic.twitter.com/MOUa71HJOz
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री ने दीं शुभकामनाएं
"A life of joy & happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge & science."— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 5, 2018
Fondly remembering our former President Dr. #SarvapalliRadhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
On #TeachersDay, let us appreciate the hard work of teachers everywhere to shape future generations. pic.twitter.com/hSfUxa6ZKL