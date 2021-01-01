पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट 2021:होम लोन की सबवेंशन स्कीम पर लगा बैन हटे, अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग की परिभाषा व्यापक की जाए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाउसिंग लोन के ब्याज पर डिडक्शन की लिमिट खत्म किए जाने की मांग, फिलहाल हाउसिंग लोन पर दो लाख रुपये के इंटरेस्ट डिडक्शन का लाभ दिया जा रहा है
  • मेट्रो शहरों में अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग के अंदर आने वाले मकानों का कारपेट एरिया 90 वर्ग मीटर और बाकी जगहों के लिए 120 वर्ग मीटर तक किए जाने का सुझाव

हाउसिंग सेक्टर कोविड-19 के चलते पिछले साल बाजार में आई सुस्ती से उबर चुका है। डेवलपर्स डिमांड बढ़ाने के लिए बजट में ज्यादा उपाय किए जाने की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। उनकी एक बड़ी मांग होम लोन के लिए सबवेंशन स्कीम पर लगा बैन हटाने से जुड़ी है। नारेडको ने वित्त मंत्री को दी सिफारिशों में कहा है कि बैन बायर के हित में नहीं है। उसका कहना है कि ज्यादातर बायर होम लोन की किस्त और मकान का किराया दोनों चुकाने की स्थिति में नहीं होते।

अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग की परिभाषा व्यापक की जाए

इंडस्ट्री बॉडी की यह भी मांग है कि अफोर्डेबल हाउसिंग की परिभाषा व्यापक की जाए। कनफेडरेशन ऑफ रियल एस्टेट डेवलपर्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (CREDAI) ने अपने सुझाव में कहा है कि रेरा के अंदर बताए गए कारपेट एरिया को बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए। उसने मेट्रो शहरों के लिए 90 वर्ग मीटर और बाकी जगहों के लिए 120 वर्ग मीटर तक का कारपेट एरिया कर दिया जाना चाहिए। अभी मेट्रो में 60 वर्ग मीटर कारपेट एरिया और नॉन मेट्रो शहरों में 90 वर्ग मीटर कारपेट एरिया वाले मकानों को अफोर्डेबल माना जाता है।

हाउसिंग लोन के ब्याज पर टैक्स डिडक्शन की लिमिट खत्म हो

डेवलपर्स ने टैक्स में जो रिफॉर्म्स किए जाने का सुझाव दिया है उसमें हाउसिंग लोन के ब्याज पर टैक्स डिडक्शन की लिमिट खत्म किए जाने की मांग अहम है। नारेडको के मुताबिक इससे मकान के खरीदारों को फायदा होगा और मकानों की मांग में बढ़ोतरी होगी। इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 24 के अंदर फिलहाल दो लाख रुपये के हाउसिंग लोन पर इंटरेस्ट डिडक्शन का लाभ दिया जा रहा है।

प्रॉपटी पर होने वाले लॉस को एडजस्ट करने की सहूलियत मिले

नारेडको का कहना है कि हाउस प्रॉपटी पर होने वाले लॉस को दूसरी इनकम के साथ एडजस्ट करने की सहूलियत दी जानी चाहिए। जिन लॉस का एडजस्टमेंट नहीं हो सकता है उसको अगले साल के लिए कैरी फॉरवर्ड की इजाजत दिया जाना चाहिए।'

लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेंस के लिए भी इक्विटी शेयरों जैसा प्रावधान हो

नारेडको यह भी कहना है कि मकान बेचने पर होने वाले लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेंस के लिए भी इक्विटी शेयरों की तरह सेक्शन 112 के प्रोविजन जैसे प्रावधान किए जाने चाहिए। इस लाभ के लिए मकानों को 36 महीने तक रखने की बाध्यता को कम करके 12 महीने किया जाना चाहिए।

