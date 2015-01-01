पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:फिक्स्ड निवेश में भी होता है खतरा, ये हैं तीन जोखिम जो आपको दे सकते हैं कई तरह से घाटा

मुंबई20 मिनट पहले
अमूमन यह माना जाता है कि डेट फा फिक्स्ड निवेश घाटा नहीं दे सकता है। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। जब भी आप किसी ऐसे फिक्स्ड निवेश में पैसा लगाते हैं जिसमें आप सोचते हैं कि यहां फिक्स्ड रिटर्न मिलेगा, वहां घाटा होता है। हम बता रहे हैं आपको वे तीन जोखिम जो आपको परेशान कर सकते हैं।

डिफ़ॉल्ट होने का खतरा

निवेश में खतरा होता ही होता है। हो सकता है आपको ब्याज का भुगतान ना मिले या आपकी पूंजी पूरी आपको वापस नहीं मिल सकती है। फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट, आरबीआई के बॉन्ड्स, पब्लिक प्रॉविडेंट फंड पीपीएफ में आमतौर पर यह जोखिम नहीं हो सकता है लेकिन कॉर्पोरेट एफडी में होता है।

इंटरेस्ट रेट रिस्क

आपके इनवेस्टमेंट के बाद अगर ब्याज दरें ऊपर या नीचे जाती हैं तो भी आपके निवेश पर रिस्क हो सकता है। कल्पना कीजिए कि आप अभी 5% की दर पर 5 वर्षों के लिए बैंक एफडी में निवेश करते हैं। एक वर्ष बाद ब्याज दरें बढ़ जाती हैं। पर आप अभी भी वही 5% रिटर्न्स प्राप्त करते रहेंगे न कि बढ़ी हुई दर। यह भी एक प्रकार का जोखिम है।

एफडी में निवेश पर खतरा

मान लीजिए, एक वर्ष के लिए 8% प्रतिशत के पीक पर आप एफडी में निवेश करते हैं और 1 वर्ष के बाद जब आप मैच्योरिटी प्राप्त करते हैं और फिर से इसे निवेश करते हैं, तो नई एफडी पर आपको 8% पर ही ब्याज मिलेगा। इसे पुनर्निवेश या रीइन्वेस्टमेंट का जोखिम कहते हैं। एफडी, आरबीआई बॉन्ड्स, पीपीएफ में यह जोखिम होता है।

पैसे का समय पर न मिलना

यह जोखिम तब होता है जब आपको पैसे समय पर न मिले। मान लीजिए कि अगर आप पीपीएफ में निवेश करते हैं। इसका लॉक-इन 15 साल का है। यदि आप 5 साल के लिए बैंक एफडी में निवेश करते हैं और 5 साल से पहले निकालने की कोशिश करते हैं तो फाइन देना होगा। फिर से एफडी, आरबीआई बॉन्ड, पीपीएफ में सभी में यह जोखिम है।

तो निवेशकों को क्या करना चाहिए?

निवेशकों को पहले यह तय करना होता है कि वे कौन सा जोखिम लेने को तैयार हैं। प्रत्येक निवेश में कुछ न कुछ जोखिम होगा।

जोखिम वाले प्रोडक्ट

फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट –ब्याज दर का जोखिम और लिक्विडिटी का जोखिम होता है

कॉर्पोरेट डिपाजिट - लिक्विडिटी और ब्याज दर का जोखिम होता है

म्यूचुअल फंड - इसमें सभी 3 जोखिमों को अच्छी तरह से मैनेज किया जा सकता है। बशर्ते अपनी आवश्यकता के आधार पर आपने सही स्कीम चुनी हो। फिक्स्ड इनकम में कुछ भी फिक्स नहीं है और सब कुछ जोखिम है। आपको यह तय करना है कि आप किस जोखिम के साथ कितना सहज हैं और आप जोखिम का ऑकलन कैसे करते हैं? आप इसे किस तरह से हैंडल करते हैं।

असेट अलोकेशन अपनाइए

कहने का तात्पर्य यह है कि निवेशकों को एक परिसंपत्ति आवंटन (असेट अलोकेशन) का पालन करना चाहिए। मान लीजिए कि कोई एक कंजर्वेटिव इन्वेस्टर्स (रूढ़िवादी निवेशक) है और वह डेट में 80% और इक्विटी में 20% निवेश करता है। मुद्दा यह है कि एक ही प्रोडक्ट में डेट के सभी 80% का निवेश न करें। 80% को 3 अलग-अलग पोर्टफोलियो में विभाजित करें।

लिक्विड पोर्टफोलियो

यह एक ऐसा पोर्टफोलियो है, जब भी आवश्यकता हो आपको पैसा मिल जाता है। आपके डेट पोर्टफोलियो का 10% यहां निवेश हो सकता है।

कोर डेट पोर्टफोलियो - यह पोर्टफोलियो मुख्य पोर्टफोलियो निवेश है। रिस्क और रिटर्न के मामले में आपकी जरूरत के आधार पर आपके डेट पोर्टफोलियो का 70% यहां निवेश हो सकता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड जोखिम कम, रिटर्न बेहतर

म्यूचुअल फंड एक बेहतर जोखिम समायोजित रिटर्न की पेशकश करने में सक्षम होता है। बेशक हम यहां फ्रैंकलिन के केस का तर्क दे सकते हैं, लेकिन आम तौर ऐसा नहीं होता है।

म्यूचुअल फंड में लिक्विडिटी ​​​​​​​

म्यूचुअल फंड में पैसा आपको ट्रेडिंग से लेकर दो दिन में मिल जाता है।

इंटेरेस्ट रेट रिस्क- यहां चुनने योग्य कई स्कीम हैं, पर उन्हीं को चुनें जिसे नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है

डिफॉल्ट-प्रत्येक स्कीम मोटे तौर पर 50 से ज्यादा बांड में निवेश करती है, जिससे कि कोई 1 बॉन्ड डिफॉल्ट हो जाए तो बाकी में ओवर ऑल इम्पैक्ट कम होता है

टैक्स - यदि हम 3 या उससे अधिक वर्षों के लिए निवेश करते हैं, तो टैक्स लाभ अधिक है। यदि कोई 30% टैक्स ब्रैकेट में 6% की दर से एफडी में निवेश करता है, तो टैक्स के बाद रिटर्न 4.2% होगा। लेकिन यदि कोई म्यूचुअल फंड में 6% रिटर्न पाता है और महंगाई दर 5% है, तो म्यूचुअल फंड पर 20 पर्सेंट का टैक्स लगाया जाता है। तो नेट रिटर्न 6% - 0.2% = 5.8% मिलता है जबकि एफडी में 4.2% मिलता है।

अभी किसी वरिष्ठ नागरिक को क्या सलाह दी जा सकती है?

सीनियर सिटिजन दो स्कीम में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसमें एक तो सीनियर सिटिजन सेविंग स्कीम जिस पर 7.4% ब्याज मिल रहा है। दूसरा एलआईसी प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदन योजना (पीएमवीवीवाई) योजना है। इस पर भी 7.4% ब्याज मिल रहा है।

