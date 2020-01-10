पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

म्यूचुअल फंड:निवेश हमेशा निवेशकों के हित में होना चाहिए, हम स्मॉल कैप में निवेश के लिए किसी को मजबूर नहीं कर रहे हैं- सेबी चेयरमैन

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
सेबी चेयरमैन अजय त्यागी ने कहा कि म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम के गलत क्लासिफिकेशन से भ्रम होगा और गलत बिक्री होगी
  • मल्टीकैप म्युचुअल फंड स्कीम के नाम के मुताबिक होना चाहिए
  • निवेशकों को स्कीम के तहत निवेश की सही जानकारी देनी चाहिए

सेबी चेयरमैन अजय त्यागी ने मंगलवार को मल्टीकैप म्यूचुअल फंड के बारे में स्पष्टीकरण दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि निवेश हमेशा निवेशकों के हित में होना चाहिए। सेबी किसी को भी स्मॉल कैप में निवेश करने के लिए मजबूर नहीं कर रही है। मल्टीकैप म्यूचुअल फंड योजनाओं को अपने नाम के मुताबिक होना चाहिए। इसका मतलब निवेशकों को स्कीम के तहत किए जानेवाले निवेश की सही जानकारी होनी चाहिए। सेबी चेयरमैन एंफी की 25 वीं एजीएम में बोल रहे थे।

सुझावों पर विचार किया जाएगा

सेबी को मल्टी-कैप योजनाओं के बारे में एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एम्फी) से कुछ सुझाव मिले हैं जिस पर पर विचार किया जाएगा। म्यूचुअल फंड को यह याद रखना चाहिए कि निवेश और उधार देने में अंतर है। उन्होंने कहा कि डेट म्यूचुअल फंड बैंक नहीं हैं और उन्हें उनकी तरह बर्ताव करने की कोशिश नहीं करनी चाहिए। उन्हें निवेशकों के हितों की रक्षा करनी चाहिए। त्यागी ने कहा कि बाजारों में अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है, हालांकि आरबीआई और सेबी के कदमों से अस्थिरता को कम करने में मदद मिली है।

हाल में नियमों में हुआ था बदलाव

बता दें कि हाल में सेबी ने मल्टीकैप म्यूचुअल फंड के नियमों में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। इसके साथ ही अलोकेशन की एक नई लिमिट भी तय की है। नए नियम के अनुसार अब मल्टीकैप म्यूचुअल फंड को अपने कुल अलोकेशन का 25 फीसदी निवेश स्मालकैप में करना होगा। 25 फीसदी निवेश मिडकैप में और 25 फीसदी लॉर्जकैप में करना होगा। पहले यह लिमिट न होने से ज्यादातर फंड हाउस अपना अधिक अलोकेशन लॉर्जकैप में रखते थे। अब उन्हें लॉर्जकैप से पैसा निकालकर स्मालकैप और मिडकैप में डालना होगा।

स्मॉल कैप में निवेश की सलाह बढ़ी

सेबी के इस फैसले से हाल में स्मॉल कैप में निवेश की सलाह दी जा रही है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि स्मॉल कैप में इस वजह से 40 हजार करोड़ रुपए की रकम आ सकती है। यानी लॉर्जकैप से भारी निकासी करनी होगी। त्यागी ने कहा कि हम किसी को स्माल कैप, मिड कैप में निवेश करने के लिए मजबूर नहीं कर रहे हैं। म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम के गलत क्लासिफिकेशन से भ्रम और गलत बिक्री होगी। सेबी चेयरमैन इसी साल रिटायर होने वाले थे। हाल में उन्हें सरकार ने एक्सटेंशन दिया है।

