  Hindi News
  Business
  Economy
  Rating Agencies To Cheer Transparency In Budget Data, Worries Of Decline In Sovereign Rating Due To Increase In Fiscal Deficit

SBI की रिपोर्ट:बजट डेटा में पारदर्शिता से रेटिंग एजेंसियों को मिलेगाा सपोर्ट, फिस्कल डेफिसिट बढ़ने से सॉवरेन रेटिंग में गिरावट की चिंता

15 मिनट पहले
सरकार ने नए वित्त वर्ष के बजट में खर्च और आमदनी के आंकड़ों को लेकर जो पारदर्शिता बढ़ाई है, उससे बाजार और रेटिंग एजेंसियों में उत्साह बढ़ेगा। यह बात एसबीआई के अर्थशास्त्रियों ने कही है।

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट भाषण में इस साल फिस्कल डेफिसिट 9.5 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान दिया था। हालांकि, उन्होंने नए वित्त वर्ष में उसको घटाकर 6.8 पर्सेंट पर लाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। इस बीच राजकोषीय घाटे में बढ़ोतरी के चलते सरकार के सॉवरेन रेटिंग में गिरावट को लेकर चिंता बढ़ी है।

सॉवरेन रेटिंग घटाकर जंक कर सकती हैं रेटिंग एजेंसियां

हाल ही में एक फॉरेन ब्रोकरेज हाउस ने कहा था कि ग्लोबल रेटिंग एजेंसियां भारत की सॉवरेन रेटिंग को घटाकर जंक कर सकती हैं। उसके मुताबिक, इसकी वजह वित्त मंत्री की तरफ से बजट 2021-22 में राजकोषीय घाटे पर अंकुश लगाने की कोशिश नहीं होना हो सकता है। यह बात जरूर है कि बजट में खर्च को लेकर पारदर्शिता होने से निर्मला सीतारमण की प्रशंसा भी हो रही है।

राजकोषीय घाटे में बजट से बाहर का खर्च भी शामिल

एसबीआई के अर्थशास्त्रियों का कहना है कि बजट में राजकोषीय घाटे को लेकर ज्यादा पारदर्शिता बरती गई है। उनके मुताबिक इसमें बजट से बाहर के खर्च को भी शामिल किया गया है। उनके मुताबिक, सरकार ने मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में फूड सब्सिडी 3.1 लाख करोड़ रुपये बढ़ाया है। उसमें से 1.6 लाख करोड़ रुपये को फिस्कल डेफिसिट के आंकड़े में डाला गया है जो बजट से बाहर खर्च किया गया था। सरकार ने उसके लिए 1.36 लाख रुपये का रिपेमेंट किया था और उसके ऊपर 21,835 करोड़ रुपये का ब्याज दिया था।

फूड सब्सिडी बिल सिर्फ 2.52 लाख करोड़ रुपये बढ़ा है

सरकार ने बजट में खर्च में 4.1 लाख करोड़ रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की है। इसमें 3.8 लाख करोड़ रुपये का रेवेन्यू एक्सपेंडिचर ओर 30 हजार करोड़ रुपये का कैपिटल एक्सपेंडिचर है। बजट से बाहर ली गई उधारी को अगर फूड सब्सिडी बिल में जोड़ दिया जाए तो उसमें असल बढ़ोतरी 2.52 लाख करोड़ रुपये की होती है।

डायरेक्ट फिस्कल स्टीमुलस जीडीपी के 1 पर्सेंट के बराबर

एसबीआई के अर्थशास्त्रियों के मुताबिक 2019-20 के 48,000 करोड़ रुपये के फर्टिलाइजर सब्सिडी के बकाया का एडजस्टमेंट करने पर खर्च में अतिरिक्त बढ़ोतरी सिर्फ 2.04 लाख करोड़ रुपये की होती है। उनके मुताबिक, इस तरह 2021 में डायरेक्ट फिस्कल स्टीमुलस जीडीपी के 1 पर्सेंट के बराबर है।

