गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 54 रुपए गिरकर 48,531 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 131 रुपए गिरकर 59,490 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.11 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 48,531 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.10% की गिरावट के साथ 1,809.10 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.60% की गिरावट के साथ 23.27 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

बुधवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 54 रुपए गिरकर 48,531 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 131 रुपए गिरकर 59,490 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 54 रुपए या 0.11 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 48,531 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 4,346 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.10% की गिरावट के साथ 1,809.10 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 131 रुपए या 0.22 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 59,490 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 10,245 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.60% की गिरावट के साथ 23.27 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

मंगलवार को रही थी गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 430 रुपए या 0.87 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 49,050 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 4,841 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 442 रुपए या 0.73 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 60,083 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 10,921 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

