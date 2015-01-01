पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 430 रुपए गिरकर 49,050 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 442 रुपए गिरकर 60,083 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.87 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 49,050 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.64% की गिरावट के साथ 1,832.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.58% की गिरावट के साथ 23.62 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

मंगलवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 430 रुपए गिरकर 49,050 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 442 रुपए गिरकर 60,083 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 430 रुपए या 0.87 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 49,050 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 4,841 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.64% की गिरावट के साथ 1,832.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 442 रुपए या 0.73 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 60,083 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 10,921 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.58% की गिरावट के साथ 23.62 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

सोमवार को रहा था उतार-चढ़ाव
सोमवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 45 रुपए या 0.09 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,257 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 5,544 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 154 रुपए या 0.25 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,004 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 11,945 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

