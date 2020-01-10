पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Market
  • Gold Futures On Tuesday Fell By 0.27 Per Cent To Rs 50,334 Per 10 Gram And Silver Futures Dropped By Rs 916 To Rs 60,400 Per Kg

गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 137 रुपए गिरकर 50,334 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 916 रुपए गिरकर 60,400 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अक्टूबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.27% की गिरावट के साथ 50,334 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.26% की गिरावट के साथ 1,905.70 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.64% की गिरावट के साथ 24.23 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रही थी

मंगलवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 137 रुपए गिरकर 50,334 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 916 रुपए गिरकर 60,400 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में अक्टूबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 137 रुपए या 0.27 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,334 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 7,943 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। वहीं, दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 185 रुपए या 0.37 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,455 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 10,051 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.26% की गिरावट के साथ 1,905.70 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 916 रुपए या 1.49 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 60,400 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 16,360 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.64% की गिरावट के साथ 24.23 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रही थी।

सोमवार को रही थी गिरावट
सोमवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में अक्टूबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 225 रुपए या 0.44 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 51,490 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 8,443 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 243 रुपए या 0.47 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 51,617 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 9,462 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

दूसरी तरफ, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 577 रुपए या 0.85 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 67,300 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 16,980 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें