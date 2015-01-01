पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 157 रुपए गिरकर 50,344 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 628 रुपए गिरकर 62,416 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.31 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,344 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.16% की गिरावट के साथ 1,873.40 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.81% की गिरावट के साथ 24.27 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

मंगलवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 157 रुपए गिरकर 50,344 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 628 रुपए गिरकर 62,416 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 157 रुपए या 0.31 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,344 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 10,587 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.16% की गिरावट के साथ 1,873.40 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 628 रुपए या 1 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 62,416 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 12,957 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.81% की गिरावट के साथ 24.27 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

मंगलवार को रही थी बढ़त
मंगलवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 836 रुपए या 1.68 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,584 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 10,846 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,684 रुपए या 2.77 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 62,538 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 13,167 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

