गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 291 रुपए गिरकर 50,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 284 रुपए गिरकर 62,964 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 0.57 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.22% की गिरावट के साथ 1,880.90 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.09% की गिरावट के साथ 24.63 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

बुधवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 291 रुपए गिरकर 50,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 284 रुपए गिरकर 62,964 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 291 रुपए या 0.57 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 7,626 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.22% की गिरावट के साथ 1,880.90 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 284 रुपए या 0.45 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 62,964 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 12,931 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.09% की गिरावट के साथ 24.63 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

मंगलवार को रहा था उतार-चढ़ाव
मंगलवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 11 रुपए या 0.02 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,841 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 8,460 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 319 रुपए या 0.5 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 63,372 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 13,070 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

