पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Market
  • Gold Futures On Wednesday Fell By 0.75 Per Cent To Rs 51,210 Per 10 Gram And Silver Futures Dropped By Rs 1,506 To Rs 61,179 Per Kg

गिरावट:सोने की कीमतें 388 रुपए गिरकर 51,210 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 1506 रुपए गिरकर 61,179 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.05% की गिरावट के साथ 1,890.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 3.06% की गिरावट के साथ 23.59 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

बुधवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में कमी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ कमजोर कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 388 रुपए गिरकर 51,210 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी कमजोर मांग के चलते 1,506 रुपए गिरकर 61,179 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 388 रुपए या 0.75 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 51,210 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 12,755 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 1.05% की गिरावट के साथ 1,890.30 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,506 रुपए या 2.4 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 61,179 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 13,896 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 3.06% की गिरावट के साथ 23.59 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

मंगलवार को रही थी गिरावट
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 129 रुपए या 0.25 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 50,938 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,779 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। इधर, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में दिसंबर डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 34 रुपए या 0.05 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 61,973 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 14,050 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें